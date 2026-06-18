IPA Named Nationwide® Personal Lines Agency of the Year at Centennial Conference

SCRANTON, Pa., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Partners Alliance (IPA) has earned Nationwide® Personal Lines Agency of the Year Award, one of the carrier's highest honors. IPA was selected from more than 11,000 agencies appointed to write Nationwide policies across the United States.

The award recognizes IPA's outstanding growth, commitment to innovation, and dedication to helping clients better protect what matters most. The recognition is particularly notable given IPA's rapid growth and the significant impact the organization has made in a relatively short period of time.

From Left: Michael Tripp, SVP, Nationwide Personal Lines Sales & Distribution; Luke Turano, Founder/Principal, IPA; Casey Kempton, President, Personal Lines at Nationwide; Chris Manci, Founder/Principal, IPA; Curt Wohlers, VP Sales & Distribution, Personal Lines East Zone; Dena Silveri, VP Sales & Distribution, Personal Lines Nationwide; Drew Dickinson, VP National Sales, Nationwide.

The announcement came as a surprise to IPA leadership during the annual Nationwide Partners Conference meeting, where agencies from across the nation gathered to celebrate accomplishments and strengthen partnerships as well as mark the 100th Anniversary of Nationwide.

"To say we were surprised would be an understatement," said Chris Manci, Co-Founder of IPA. "We never set out to win awards. We set out to build an organization that helps independent agencies grow, compete, and better serve their clients. To be recognized by Nationwide in this way is both humbling and deeply meaningful because it reflects the hard work, commitment, and dedication of our entire network."

The award underscores IPA's mission to help independent agency owners achieve greater growth, profitability, and long-term success. Through a unique partnership model, IPA enables agencies to benefit from shared resources, expanded opportunities, and collective strength while preserving the local relationships and trusted client service that set independent agencies apart.

"This recognition belongs to our partners as much as it does to IPA," said Luke Turano, Co-Founder of IPA. "Every agency, every team member, and every client relationship helped make this possible. The trust our partners place in us every day has fueled our growth and success. We're proud of what we've built together and even more excited about where we're headed."

Nationwide executives cited IPA's performance, leadership, and commitment to serving clients as key factors in earning the distinction.

"IPA distinguished itself not only through its agency excellence, growth, and partnership but also through its commitment to serving their customers," said Casey Kempton, President of Nationwide Personal Lines. "IPA's dedication to protecting their clients by emphasizing products like Nationwide's SmartHome suite embodies the qualities this award is intended to recognize. We're proud to honor their achievements."

For IPA, the award serves not only as recognition of past accomplishments, but also as validation of a vision centered on collaboration, innovation, and long-term success for independent agencies.

As the organization continues to expand its footprint and capabilities, IPA remains focused on helping partners grow their businesses, strengthen client relationships, and create lasting value in the communities they serve.

About Insurance Partners Alliance

At IPA, we believe in building stronger agencies — together. Whether you're looking to accelerate growth, expand your reach, or explore a thoughtful exit strategy, we're here to help you move forward with confidence.

As one of the nation's leading insurance agency networks, IPA provides independent agencies with the resources, expertise, and strategic partnerships needed to thrive in an evolving marketplace. Through collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to long-term success, we empower agencies to achieve more while maintaining the independence and values that make them unique.

To learn more about partnering with IPA and how we can help your agency grow, visit our website https://insurancepartnersalliance.com/ or contact our team at [email protected] today.

CONTACT: Aimee Schultz (609)369-6480

SOURCE Insurance Partners Alliance