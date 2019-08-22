IPSA to Release "SERUM 0" in Autumn 2019, Featuring New Serum Achieving "Bare 0 (Zero)" Skin

TOKYO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSA Co., Ltd., known for its cosmetics brand IPSA, is releasing on Friday, August 23, 2019, the new "SERUM 0" which achieves "Bare 0 (Zero)" skin. IPSA is popular for "The Time R Aqua" and "ME (Metabolizer)" which extract the natural beauty of the skin.

(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201908219852-O11-LgaMU0I4)

(Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105676/201908219852/_prw_PI12fl_3BoN767W.png)

(Images2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/201908219852?p=images)

People unknowingly accumulate waste in their bodies in daily lives. The causes include long hours of desk work, lack of exercise, and a diet high in sodium. The waste accumulated is thought to not only trigger physical but also skin disorders. When people have stored what their body and mind do not need, let them go back and restart from "zero." Shedding oneself of excess and rebooting from "zero" will make the skin brighter and purer so that it regains its beauty. IPSA has defined dewy and immaculate skin as "Bare Zero" and is releasing "SERUM 0" for achieving the purity and clarity of Bare 0.

Combining SERUM 0 formulated with the newly adopted 0 (zero) Complex and IPSA's original massage technique "0 (zero) Method" will tone the contour of the face and skin to achieve a dewy and fresh Bare 0 skin.

IPSA has been committed to providing personalized skincare recipes to customers since the brand's founding, but to coincide with the release of SERUM 0, the skin analyzer "Ipsalyzer" has been upgraded to include a new index that visualizes the accumulated waste to provide more customized recipes for various skin types. It is the birth of a serum that will make the skin feel fresh and crystal-clear as if resetting one's mind to the state of zero.

The presentation of the new product was given at LUMINE 0 in Shinjuku, Tokyo, on May 30 and 31, 2019, ahead of the product's release. Symbolic CG animation was projected onto female objects and the floor in a stylish and sophisticated room to express the interpretation of the world of "0 (Zero)" at the venue. Guests swarmed "the Ipsalyzer booth" in the venue as it offered suggestions for customized skincare items and methods by asking simple questions and measuring the skin for its moisture retention and sebum secretion abilities. IPSA's unique massage technique, the "0 (Zero) Method," for effectively toning the contour of the face and cheeks was introduced in the "SERUM 0 booth," which elicited cries of delight from guests. The event bustled with guests enjoying the new product, and it closed on a high note.

Product overview

Name: IPSA SERUM 0

Volume: 50ml

Suggested retail price in Japan : 10,800 yen , including tax ( 10,000 yen , excluding tax)

: , including tax ( , excluding tax) Date of release: Friday, August 23, 2019 .

*To be launched in various countries sequentially from August 2019, and in 2020 in China.

Adopted technology

0 - Complex

Star Fruit Extract (Averrhoa Carambola Leaf Extract), Houttuynia Cordata Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glycerine.

For details, please visit:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/201908219852-O1-433q07I3.pdf

SOURCE IPSA Co., Ltd.