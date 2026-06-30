IQAIR LAUNCHES ATEM ECO - PREMIUM SMART AIR PURIFICATION AT ITS MOST ACCESSIBLE PRICE YET

Atem Eco combines advanced HyperHEPA filtration, real-time air quality monitoring, and energy-efficient design in a sleek, durable package.

LA MIRADA, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQAir, a global leader in air quality technology, today announced the launch of the Atem Eco, its most affordable room air purifier to date. Designed to bring medical-grade air purification to more homes and businesses, Atem Eco combines advanced filtration, intelligent air quality monitoring, and connected technology for $799.99 USD ($1,139.99 CAD).

Building on IQAir's award-winning platform, Atem Eco delivers the same trusted purification performance and smart technology found in the Atem Earth, now available in a durable, eco-conscious plastic enclosure at a more accessible price point.

"For years, consumers have had to choose between affordability and advanced air purification technology," said Frank Hammes, Global CEO of IQAir. "Atem Eco changes that by bringing together intelligent air quality monitoring, connected features, and proven filtration performance in a solution designed to reach more people than ever before."

The Atem Eco features IQAir's proven HyperHEPA filtration technology, providing protection against ultrafine particles, PM2.5, allergens, smoke, dust, and other airborne pollutants. Its dual-pleated particle filter media and activated carbon delivers highly effective particle and odor filtration while maintaining exceptional energy efficiency.

Designed for comprehensive air quality management, Atem Eco continuously monitors indoor air quality using an integrated particle sensor and automatically adjusts purification performance in response to changing pollution levels. Atem Eco also integrates seamlessly with the IQAir app and IQAir's global air quality network to incorporate outdoor air quality data. Users can easily view and compare real-time indoor and outdoor air conditions on the air purifier control panel and inside the app, with outdoor data sourced from public monitoring stations, IQAir's global air quality map, or a personal AirVisual Outdoor air quality monitor.

Key features of the Atem Eco include:

HyperHEPA filtration technology proven to capture ultrafine particles, allergens, smoke, and airborne pollutants

Smart Mode that automatically adjusts fan speed based on changing air quality conditions

Real-time indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring

IQAir app integration for remote monitoring and device control

Energy Star certification for efficient operation

Advanced filter life monitoring that helps optimize performance and extend filter lifespan

Frameless filter design that reduces material consumption and waste

Quiet operation ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, offices, and shared spaces

Compact design that complements modern interiors

Atem Eco reflects IQAir's commitment to making clean air more accessible while reducing environmental impact. Its low-energy operation, intelligent automation, and resource-efficient filter design help consumers make healthier choices without compromising performance. It is manufactured at IQAir's state-of-the-art Swiss manufacturing plant.

The Atem Eco will be available in the United States beginning June 29, 2026, at IQAir.com for a suggested retail price of $799.99 USD ($1,139.99 CAD).

About IQAir:

IQAir is a Swiss air quality technology company dedicated to helping people protect their health through cleaner air. For more than 60 years, IQAir has developed high-performance air purification and air quality monitoring solutions for homes, businesses, healthcare environments, schools, and critical applications worldwide.

For press inquiries, interviews, and media coverage for IQAir please contact: Chelsea McKinney Public Relations Manager [email protected]

SOURCE IQAir North America