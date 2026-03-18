IQBAR Expands Its Functional Portfolio and Launches PB&J Protein Bites Nationwide at Sam's Club

A Nostalgic Classic Reimagined with Plant Protein, Fiber, and Brain-Boosting Nutrition

BOSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQBAR, the brand dedicated to fueling the brain and body with clean and functional ingredients, is expanding its portfolio with its newest innovation: PB&J Protein Bites. Now available nationwide at Sam's Club and online at samsclub.com in a 15-count variety pack for $9.98, the line features two nostalgic flavors, Strawberry PB&J and Blueberry PB&J. The bites will also be available online at IQBAR.com for a limited time starting on April 7, with additional retailers to follow.

IQBAR is expanding its portfolio with its newest innovation: PB&J Protein Bites.

Each vegan bite packs 5g of plant protein, 5g of fiber, and just 1g of sugar, and is Non-GMO Project Verified, Clean Label Project Certified, Certified Gluten-Free, and Kosher Certified. A fresh take on the classic peanut butter and jelly pairing, the bites combine a real-fruit coating with a creamy peanut butter and fruit-filled center, delivering the perfect balance of crunch and smoothness in every bite. They are powered by brain-supporting nutrients like magnesium, lion's mane, vitamin E, MCTs, and flavonoids to support focus, mental clarity, and sustained energy. No refrigeration required, the bites are designed to fuel busy mornings, afternoon slumps, travel, and everything in between.

"At IQBAR, we're constantly challenging ourselves to make everyday snacking smarter and more accessible," said Will Nitze, CEO and Founder of IQBAR. "With protein and fiber top of mind for today's consumers, we saw an opportunity to reimagine a nostalgic favorite in a format that delivers real nutritional value. Our PB&J Protein Bites combine the familiar flavor people love with the brain-boosting benefits we're known for, all in a portable, on-the-go snack. We're excited to partner with Sam's Club to bring this latest innovation to shoppers nationwide."

Since 2018, IQBAR has been redefining snacking by replacing sugary, crash-inducing options with science-backed nutrition that supports both cognitive and physical performance. With the introduction of the new PB&J Protein Bites line, the 9-figure business is entering its next phase of growth. Retail footprint is projected to increase 238.6% from 2023 to 2026, fueled by rising demand for smarter, whole-body nutrition, such as fiber and protein.1 This expansion builds on the brand's mission to make convenient, functional fuel more accessible than ever, while setting the stage for continued momentum.

To learn more about IQBAR, please visit IQBAR.com or follow on Instagram @IQBAR.

About IQBAR

IQBAR is a leading functional nutrition brand dedicated to fueling the mind and body through science-backed, plant-based products. Founded by Will Nitze in 2018 with a mission to make whole-body nutrition accessible and convenient, IQBAR offers a range of brain-boosting plant protein bars, protein bites, hydration drink mixes (IQMIX), and mushroom coffees (IQJOE) formulated with clean, functional ingredients to enhance mental clarity, physical performance, and overall well-being. All products are keto, paleo-friendly, vegan, kosher, and free from GMOs, gluten, dairy, soy, and sugar alcohols, empowering individuals to thrive at any point of the day. Available in retailers nationwide including Costco, Sam's Club, H-E-B, Publix, Sprouts, Target, Walmart, and more, and at IQBAR.com. To learn more, please follow @IQBAR or visit IQBAR.com.

1Source: SPINS MULO+Natural, Week ending 1/25/25

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SOURCE IQBAR