iQIYI Strengthens China's Comedy Ecosystem as "The King of Stand-Up Comedy" Returns for Season 3

BEIJING, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 3, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, announces that its original hit comedic variety show "The King of Stand-Up Comedy" returns for its third season. The new season will be available simultaneously on iQIYI and iQIYI International, bringing the latest chapter of the platform's comedy franchise to a global audience.

Carrying forward the series' core spirit of "from nobody to somebody," the new season gathers a diverse lineup of stand-up comedians and manzai duos from various comedy clubs across China. Welcoming back old friends alongside fresh talent, the season gives performers a broader stage to share authentic stories rooted in everyday life, showcasing a wide range of comedic perspectives.

A Franchise with Proven Cultural Pull

Now entering its third year, "The King of Stand-Up Comedy" has established itself as one of China's most influential comedy franchises and a signature title in iQIYI's summer lineup. The first season's iQIYI popularity index broke 9,400, propelling the show to the top of iQIYI's 2024 variety popularity index and dominating variety show rankings across several prominent third-party data platforms.

Season 2, which premiered in July 2025, sustained that momentum, generating over 5,100 trending topics and topping the third-party platform Enlightent's August 2025 "Dominating Screen Chart of Variety Shows," making it the only comedy program to earn that distinction that year.

The series' appeal goes beyond ratings and popularity. In Season 2, one comedian's routine about airline uniform policies prompted policy reviews at several Chinese carriers, a demonstration of how the show's humor connects to broader public conversations.

From Hit Shows to Lasting Franchises

"The King of Stand-Up Comedy" is a testament to iQIYI's ongoing efforts to develop long-running seasonal IPs. Alongside established franchises such as "The Rap of China," which brought hip-hop culture into the mainstream in China, and "The Blooming Journey," a travel-themed reality show anchored in female-centric storytelling, iQIYI has built a portfolio of standout seasonal IPs that speak to the full breadth of consumer tastes.

With Season 3 of "The King of Stand-Up Comedy," iQIYI continues to deepen that portfolio, reinforcing its position as China's leading destination for original content that resonates season after season.

Contact: iQIYI Press, [email protected]

SOURCE iQIYI Inc.