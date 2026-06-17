IQST - IQSTEL Showcasing Growth Strategy, ULTRANET Acquisition, and Share Repurchase Program to Family Offices and Institutional Investors at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas

Management Continues Strategic Efforts to Increase Institutional Ownership, Enhance Market Awareness, and Communicate the Company's Growth Strategy

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a rapidly growing multinational technology company serving the Telecom, Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Digital Services sectors, today provided shareholders with an update regarding its ongoing institutional investor outreach initiatives.

As part of management's strategy to increase awareness of IQSTEL among institutional investors, family offices, and investment banks, the Company has actively participated in multiple high-profile investor conferences throughout 2026.

Management's objective is to continue expanding IQSTEL's institutional shareholder base, which currently represents approximately 4% of the Company's outstanding shares, while increasing visibility among long-term investors that can support the Company's next phase of growth.

• Family Office Winter Forum 2026

March 10, 2026

New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

Organized by Opal Group

• LD Micro Invitational XVI

May 17–19, 2026

Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

Los Angeles, California

Organized by LD Micro – Freedom U.S. Markets

• Planet MicroCap Showcase Las Vegas 2026

June 16–18, 2026

Bellagio Hotel & Casino

Las Vegas, Nevada

Organized by Planet MicroCap Club

Across these events, management has conducted approximately 20 one-on-one meetings at each conference with family offices, institutional investors, investment banks, and capital markets professionals.

These meetings provide an opportunity to present IQSTEL's business model, financial performance, strategic growth initiatives, and long-term vision directly to sophisticated investors and decision-makers.

In addition to these individual meetings, IQSTEL has delivered corporate presentations at the MicroCap conferences and is scheduled to present again today at 12:30 PM PST at the MicroCap Conference in Las Vegas.

"Our objective is simple," said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL. "We want to continue increasing awareness of IQSTEL among institutional investors and family offices while demonstrating the significant progress the Company has made over the last several years. We believe our current market valuation does not fully reflect the scale of our business, the strength of our balance sheet, the profitability expansion opportunities ahead, or the strategic value of the platform we have built."

Management has focused discussions with investors on several recent corporate developments, including:

IQSTEL's continued revenue growth and profitability expansion strategy.

The recently announced Binding MOU to acquire a 51% controlling interest in ULTRANET Telecom Group.

The expected contribution of approximately $130 million in annual revenue and $4.5 million in annual net income from the ULTRANET transaction.

The Company's recently announced share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 1,000,000 shares.

IQSTEL's expansion into higher-margin sectors including Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Fintech , Digital Health, and Digital Content Services.

Management believes that consistent engagement with institutional investors, family offices, and investment banks is an important component of creating long-term shareholder value.

"We have worked hard to build a business platform that today reaches more than 600 telecom operators worldwide and approximately 2.3 billion end users," continued Iglesias. "Our responsibility now is to ensure that the investment community understands both the scale of what we have built and the opportunities that lie ahead. These conferences allow us to communicate our story directly to investors who can become long-term partners in our growth journey."

The Company expects to continue participating in selected investor conferences and capital markets events as part of its broader strategy to expand institutional ownership, improve market visibility, and support long-term shareholder value creation.

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a global telecom and technology company operating in 21 countries with over 600 Telecommunication Carrier Interconnections. The company delivers international voice, SMS, messaging, connectivity, and mobile financial services to telecom operators and enterprise customers worldwide. Built through a decade of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, IQSTEL is now expanding into AI-powered communications and cybersecurity through its RealityBorder.com AI Division and Cycurion partnership.

For more information, please visit www.IQSTEL.com.

Official Investors Landing Page: www.landingpage.iqstel.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "could" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit our company; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements with our industry partners; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; our ability to secure capital when needed; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and IQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

SOURCE iQSTEL