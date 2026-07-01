IRACE Establishes Board of Advisors to Support Institutional Growth Across Traditional and Digital Asset Banking*

The board brings together senior leaders from banking, asset servicing, institutional finance, and digital asset markets to support IRACE's next phase of growth

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRACE Digital (IRACE), the institutional banking platform being purpose-built for both traditional and digital assets, today announced the formation of its Board of Advisors and the appointment of seven inaugural members, including senior leaders from firms like Waystone and Coinbase Institutional, with significant experience spanning global banking, asset servicing, institutional infrastructure, and digital asset markets.

"Financial markets are entering a new phase where traditional and digital assets are becoming increasingly integrated," said Derek Delaney, Exec Chair of IRACE. "The formation of IRACE's Board of Advisors brings together an exceptional group of leaders whose experience spans the full breadth of institutional finance and digital asset innovation. Their collective expertise will help guide IRACE as we continue building the regulated banking infrastructure institutions need to move capital seamlessly across both ecosystems."

The Board of Advisors will provide strategic counsel as IRACE continues to expand its unified banking platform for institutional clients operating across both traditional financial systems and digital asset ecosystems. The members of the IRACE Board of Advisors include John Cronin, Global CEO of IRACE, together with:

Derek Delaney, Exec Chair of IRACE and former Global CEO of Waystone, where he led the global asset-servicing provider through significant international expansion and a landmark private equity exit.

Exec Chair of IRACE and former Global CEO of Waystone, where he led the global asset-servicing provider through significant international expansion and a landmark private equity exit. Fred Jacobs, Veteran banking executive with deep experience across institutional banking, payments, and fund administration.

Veteran banking executive with deep experience across institutional banking, payments, and fund administration. Don Seymour, Founder of DMS Governance, which became Waystone upon acquisition, and Chairman of Black Unicorn, has decades of experience building institutional governance and compliance infrastructure for global asset managers.

Founder of DMS Governance, which became Waystone upon acquisition, and Chairman of Black Unicorn, has decades of experience building institutional governance and compliance infrastructure for global asset managers. Paul Cahill , Co-Founder of DataOp and ComOp and former Global COO of Waystone and experienced financial services operator focused on scaling institutional infrastructure across international markets.

, Co-Founder of DataOp and ComOp and former Global COO of Waystone and experienced financial services operator focused on scaling institutional infrastructure across international markets. Glen Magee, Co-Founder of DataOp and ComOp, and former Global CFO of Waystone, is a seasoned financial executive with expertise in institutional financial strategy and institutional blockchain adoption.

Co-Founder of DataOp and ComOp, and former Global CFO of Waystone, is a seasoned financial executive with expertise in institutional financial strategy and institutional blockchain adoption. John D'Agostino, Head of Strategy at Coinbase Institutional and a recognized leader in digital asset market structure and institutional blockchain adoption.

Head of Strategy at Institutional and a recognized leader in market structure and institutional blockchain adoption. Colm O'Driscoll, Chair and CEO of IRACE Europe, a seasoned banking expert who works closely with the IRACE global leadership team.

"The convergence of traditional financial infrastructure and blockchain-based markets is one of the most significant shifts underway in global financial markets," said John D'Agostino, Head of Strategy at Coinbase Institutional and member of IRACE's Board of Advisors. "Institutions increasingly require trusted, regulated banking infrastructure that can support participation across both environments. IRACE will be building critical connective infrastructure for that future, and I'm pleased to support the company as it helps define the next generation of institutional financial services."

The formation of the Board of Advisors represents a key step in IRACE's broader mission to provide institutional clients with integrated banking, custody, liquidity management, and execution infrastructure through a unified platform designed for modern financial markets. IRACE may expand the Board of Advisors over time to include additional leaders from banking, financial technology, and digital asset sectors.

About IRACE Digital

IRACE is a multi-jurisdiction institutional banking platform which will serve clients across traditional and digital asset markets. Built on FundBank's established banking infrastructure, IRACE will deliver banking, liquidity management and execution within a single institutional operating model.*

IRACE's expansion includes ongoing regulatory initiatives relating to digital asset services in multiple jurisdictions, reflecting the Group's long-term commitment to operating within regulated institutional frameworks.

*The provision of Digital Asset services requires regulatory approval, IRACE currently has a number of regulatory applications pending.

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SOURCE IRACE Digital