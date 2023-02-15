Ireland Construction Industry Databook Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 7.2% to Reach ?24,839 Million in 2023 - Forecasts to 2027

Feb 15, 2023, 22:20 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ireland Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2018-2027 in Ireland.
Construction industry in Ireland is expected to grow by 7.2% to reach EUR 24,839 million in 2023.
Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Ireland remains intact. The construction industry in Ireland is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters.
The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.9% during 2023-2027. The construction output in the country is expected to reach EUR 31,188.4 million by 2027.
Scope
KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
Ireland Economic Indicators
Ireland Top Cities Construction Data
Ireland Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Ireland Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
Ireland Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Ireland Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Office green building construction
- Retail green building construction
- Hospitality green building construction
- Restaurant green building construction
- Entertainment green building construction
- Sports facility green building construction
- Other commercial green building construction
Ireland Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)
Ireland Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Ireland Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Healthcare green building construction
- Educational green building construction
Ireland Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by
- Marine and inland water infrastructure
- Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
- Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Ireland Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
2. Ireland Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects
3. Key economic indicators of Ireland
4. Ireland Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities
5. Ireland Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
6. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type
7. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities
8. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point
9. Ireland Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
10. Office Building Construction Outlook
11. Retail Building Construction Outlook
12. Hospitality Building Construction Outlook
13. Restaurant Building Construction Outlook
14. Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook
15. Other Commercial Building Construction Outlook
16. Ireland Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
17. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors
18. Ireland Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
19. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors
20. Infrastructure Construction Outlook
21. Ireland Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
22. Ireland Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
23. Ireland Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
