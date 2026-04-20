Irene's Website Design Achieves Global Recognition for Corporate Social Responsibility Excellence

WORCESTER, Mass., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Irene's Website Design, based in the United States, has been recognized in the International CSR Excellence Awards 2026, highlighting its contributions to technology-driven solutions that deliver meaningful benefits for both people and communities.

Irene Namer

This recognition reflects the company's focus on accessibility, healthcare systems, and user-centered digital innovation. Through its work, Irene's Website Design has developed platforms and solutions that support individuals navigating complex systems, including healthcare and disability services, with an emphasis on inclusive and equitable design.

This distinction reinforces the company's growing role in responsible and impact-driven innovation, where technology is aligned with real-world needs and long-term societal value.

Commenting on the recognition, Roger Wolens, Founder of The CSR Society, stated:

"Irene's Website Design exemplifies the standard of excellence we seek to recognize through the International CSR Excellence Awards. Their approach demonstrates how organizations can integrate accessibility and innovation while delivering meaningful impact for communities and stakeholders."

As part of this recognition, Irene's Website Design has been invited to attain CSR World Leader status, with the opportunity to be featured in The CSR Book, an international publication highlighting best practices in sustainability and social responsibility.

The company has also been invited to represent its country at the Green World Awards, an international event celebrating leadership in environmental and corporate responsibility.

This recognition supports Irene's Website Design's ongoing mission to integrate technology, healthcare, and accessibility, while continuing to expand its impact across digital and community-focused initiatives.

The International CSR Excellence Awards are delivered by The CSR Society, an independent organization dedicated to recognizing businesses that demonstrate commitment to social responsibility, sustainability, and ethical practices.

For more information, please contact:

Irene Namer

Founder, Irene's Website Design

Phone: 413-541-9914

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Irene's Website Design