IREX Names Pietro Turilli Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Partnerships, Innovation, and Impact at Scale

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IREX announced today that Pietro Turilli has joined the organization as Chief Growth Officer, a leadership role focused on driving IREX's growth as a solutions-driven global nonprofit.

Pietro Turrili, IREX Chief Growth Officer

Turilli brings more than 30 years of experience leading global business development, strategic partnerships, revenue diversification, and organizational growth for mission-driven institutions operating in complex international environments. He has built and scaled integrated growth engines, secured and stewarded significant multi-sector partnerships across government, philanthropic, institutional, and partnership-based revenue, and advised CEOs and boards on sustainability, revenue mix, and organizational transformation.

As Chief Growth Officer, Turilli will work to grow and diversify IREX's revenue by building new partnerships across government, philanthropy, and business. He will help the organization respond faster to what partners and funders need, and work across teams to turn opportunities into programs that deliver real results.

"Pietro is joining us as we build toward our IREX 2040 Ambition and continue evolving our leadership to meet the moment," said Aleksander Dardeli, President and CEO of IREX. "His experience building global partnerships, diversifying revenue, and leading growth in complex environments will help advance our commitment to helping people learn, lead, and thrive in a fast-changing world."

"I am excited to join IREX at a moment of innovation, partnership, and expanding opportunity," said Pietro Turilli. "IREX combines trusted global experience, practical solutions, and deep relationships with communities, governments, institutions, funders, donors, and businesses. I look forward to working with colleagues and partners to advance customer-centric solutions, expand high-impact partnerships, and deliver measurable results at greater scale."

Before joining IREX, Turilli served as Senior Vice President for External Affairs at TB Alliance, where he led global growth, partnerships, capital mobilization, and strategic positioning. He previously held senior business development, partnerships, and resource mobilization roles within the CGIAR System, the world's largest global agricultural innovation network, the CGIAR Fund Office at the World Bank, Heifer Project International, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

About IREX

IREX: International Research & Exchanges Board, Inc. is a forward-looking global solutions provider that partners with communities, governments, institutions, funders, donors, and businesses to empower people to learn, lead, and thrive. Building decades of trusted experience, IREX delivers world-class, evidence-informed approaches that help leaders bridge divides, learners succeed in the world of work, and people thrive in a technology-, AI-, and data-driven world. With a commitment to continuous improvement, IREX strengthens performance, supports responsible innovation, expands opportunity, and creates lasting value with partners.

Media Contact:

James Mahoney, Director, Brand Marketing and Strategic Communications, [email protected], +1.202.247.9401

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SOURCE IREX: International Research & Exchanges Board