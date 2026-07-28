Iridium and SKYWAVE™, an ORBCOMM® company, Partner to Advance Global Industrial IoT for Heavy Equipment OEMs

Partnership combines SKYWAVE's intelligent network orchestration solution with Iridium's pole-to-pole LEO satellite network to help equipment manufacturers modernize connected operations and extend connectivity worldwide.

MCLEAN, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice, data, aircraft surveillance, and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) satellite services, today announced a strategic partnership with SKYWAVE, a global leader in industrial IoT connectivity, devices and enablement solutions for mission-critical assets, to help heavy equipment manufacturers build and scale more resilient connected equipment services across global operating environments.

Iridium and SKYWAVE, an Orbcomm company

As heavy equipment manufacturers expand connected services, they face growing pressure to improve equipment uptime, modernize legacy deployments, and deliver a consistent customer experience across fleets operating in remote and often disconnected locations. Many deployments rely on fragmented communications infrastructure that limits asset visibility, delays service response, and constrains the rollout of new digital capabilities.

Together, Iridium and SKYWAVE are addressing these challenges by combining Iridium's truly global, weather-resilient low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network and proven Short Burst Data® (SBD®) services with SKYWAVE's intelligent multi-network management solution and award-winning OGx IoT platform. The integration is underway, with Iridium SBD being embedded directly into SKYWAVE satellite IoT terminals, giving SKYWAVE's heavy equipment OEM customers the option to access Iridium's LEO satellite network. The combined solution will give OEMs a flexible platform that seamlessly extends connected services across satellite, cellular, and Wi-Fi networks, helping ensure reliable connectivity wherever equipment operates.

The integrated solution supports a wide range of connected equipment applications for OEMs, including remote monitoring, diagnostics, predictive maintenance, service support, and the modernization of existing connected equipment fleets. The partnership initially focuses on heavy equipment manufacturers, with the underlying architecture designed to support additional industrial verticals where assets operate globally, remotely, or beyond the reach of terrestrial networks.

"For more than two decades, Iridium has provided the only pole-to-pole mobile satellite network, delivering the coverage, resiliency, and reliability that mission-critical operations demand," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. "We look forward to partnering with SKYWAVE to bring Iridium's global LEO capabilities to industrial IoT customers operating in even the most demanding environments."

"This partnership is an important step in SKYWAVE's mission to become the intelligent networking layer for industrial IoT," said Sameer Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM. "Heavy equipment OEMs are looking for ways to modernize legacy deployments, expand connected service capabilities and deliver reliable digital experiences wherever their equipment operates. By combining Iridium's global LEO capabilities with SKYWAVE's platform, we are enabling OEMs to build and scale those capabilities across multiple networks."

The partnership builds on the long-standing satellite IoT leadership of Iridium and SKYWAVE, bringing Iridium's global LEO network together with SKYWAVE's intelligent multi-network platform. Together, the companies are creating a more resilient foundation for the next generation of industrial IoT applications, helping equipment manufacturers extend connected operations wherever their assets are deployed.

For more information about Iridium, visit www.iridium.com

For more information about SKYWAVE, visit www.skywave.com

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) operates the world's only truly global mobile satellite network. It serves as a platform for innovation, enabling voice, data, and messaging, positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), and aircraft surveillance services anywhere on Earth. Through its satellite constellation and integrated capabilities like Aireon, the world's only space-based air traffic surveillance system, Iridium delivers services that support safety-focused operations across aviation, maritime, government, industrial, and consumer markets. The company is a leader in satellite Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and is advancing direct-to-device (D2D) communications based on open standards to expand access to satellite services.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Iridium innovates through an ecosystem of more than 500 technology and distribution partners, serving millions of customers worldwide. For more information visit www.iridium.com.

About SKYWAVE, an ORBCOMM company

SKYWAVE, an ORBCOMM company, is a global provider of IoT solution enablement technology. We empower solution providers, system integrators and OEMs to serve their customers through satellite and cellular managed IoT networks and a complete application enablement platform. We provide a fully integrated ecosystem of purpose-built devices, data automation and connectivity services for high-reliability, low-data solutions. SKYWAVE is where IoT powers mission-critical applications for the transportation, agriculture, oil and gas, and maritime industries. For more information, visit www.skywave.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Iridium (the "company") has based these statements on its current expectations and the information currently available. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the expected capabilities and benefits of combining the Iridium satellite network and SBD services with SKYWAVE's management solution and platform, the availability of the combined solution, and Iridium's expected relationship with SKYWAVE. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding the timing of commercial availability of the combined solution for SKYWAVE's heavy equipment OEMs, the company's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 12, 2026, and the company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on July 22, 2026, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Press Contact:

Jordan Hassin

Iridium Communications Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (703) 287-7421

X: @Iridiumcomm

Investor Contact:

Kenneth Levy

Iridium Communications Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (703) 287-7570

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.