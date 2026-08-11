Iron Road Partners Named on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, Ranking as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Road Partners announced today it has been ranked on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list ranks some of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved substantial growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an exciting milestone for our firm. I am incredibly grateful to our team for their grit and perseverance and to our clients for putting their trust in us. I'm looking forward to what comes next," said Igor Rozenblit, founder and managing partner of Iron Road Partners.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like, from AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

About Iron Road Partners

Iron Road Partners is a technology-enabled regulatory consulting firm serving the investment management industry. The firm provides strategic advisory services, managed services, and marketing and advertising materials review to some of the most sophisticated investment firms in the world.

Iron Road works with both alternative investment managers, traditional investment managers and regulated funds, including private equity firms, hedge funds, real estate managers, business development companies, interval funds, tender offer funds, and other private and registered funds.

Iron Road's relentless focus on quality, combined with a senior team that has been at the forefront of investment management regulation, gives the firm a distinctive position in the marketplace and enables it to deliver a level of insight and support that sets it apart.

SOURCE Iron Road Partners