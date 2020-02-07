Isaac's Moving and Storage Receives Angie's List Super Service Award for 2019

STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Issac's Moving and Storage becomes a seven-time recipient of the Angie's List Super Service Award for 2019. As a nationwide leader of consumer reviews for the service industry, Angie's List holds high expectations for exceptional customer service, as only the top 5% of rated businesses are eligible participants for the award.

"Receiving the Angie's List Super Service Award for the seventh time is a direct reflection of our dedication to quality service and customer satisfaction," said Jon Dalzell, general manager of Isaac's Moving and Storage. "Our industry is fiercely competitive, and many smaller companies take cut-throat approaches by not insuring their staff properly or by working without proper certifications. Not at Isaac's Moving and Storage -- As a family-owned business, Isaac's considers the needs of our customers as the top priority. With 30+ years of experience, countless cross-country moves , and hundreds of 5-star reviews across our consumer platforms, it's proof that we're in the business of treating our customers like family, too."

For over two decades, Angie's List has been a trusted source for bridging the gap between consumers and top-rated service pros. Angie's List provides resources designed to improve the experience for both service professionals and their customers.

About Isaac's Moving and Storage

Isaac's Moving and Storage is a family-owned and operated company, fully licensed and insured. Since 1988, Isaac's facilities and staff have provided extraordinary service to over 100,000 customers with residential, commercial, international, and long-distance moving, as well as packing, unpacking, and storage solutions.

