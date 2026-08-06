iScooter Launches 2026 Back-to-School Sale with Exclusive Offers on Urban Mobility Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As students prepare for the new school year, iScooter, an innovator dedicated to personal transportation solutions, has announced its 2026 Back-to-School Sale, running from August 10 to September 23, 2026, for the North American market. The 45-day campaign introduces limited-time pricing, bundle savings, and student-exclusive discounts, providing more flexible mobility options for short-distance travel needs.

iScooter Back-to-School Sale 2026 – Affordable Electric Scooters for Students and Daily Commuters Across the U.S. & Canada.

The back-to-school season often brings renewed demand for convenient transportation, with daily trips between campuses, dormitories, classrooms, and nearby communities becoming part of everyday routines. As cities continue to explore more flexible mobility options, electric scooters offer an alternative for short-distance travel alongside public transportation, walking, and driving.

Through a diverse product lineup, iScooter's seasonal campaign addresses different riding scenarios, from everyday urban commuting to more demanding travel conditions. The i8M Electric Scooter and i9M Foldable Commuting Electric Scooter, and i10 Commuter 650W Electric Scooter are designed for students and urban riders seeking practical solutions for daily transportation, offering a balance of portability, convenience, and performance. For adult riders looking for stronger power output and greater adaptability across different road conditions, the iF1 Electric Scooter 1200W Motor for Adults provides an option built for more challenging riding environments.

During the campaign, selected models will be available with limited-time discounts. The i8M will feature a three-day promotional offer, providing savings of 39% compared with its original price. The i9M, i10, and iF1 will each receive seven-day limited-time promotions, offering savings of 35%, 32%, and 32%, respectively. Eligible purchases made during these promotional periods will also receive five times the standard membership points, adding further value for participating customers.

Beyond individual product discounts, iScooter is offering additional savings. Customers purchasing two scooters can receive a 10% discount, while those purchasing three can enjoy 15% off. Scooter bundles paired with helmets and locks qualify for an instant $50 reduction. Verified students using eligible .edu email addresses can receive an additional 5% discount, and new customers can enjoy $10 off their first order.

About iScooter

Founded in 2015, iScooter develops smart, sustainable personal transportation solutions that address urban congestion and environmental challenges. Trusted in over 30 countries, the brand delivers intuitive, zero-emission mobility through innovative design and user-focused features, enabling cleaner, more efficient commutes and adaptable travel experiences for everyday life.

For more information, please visit:

US Website: https://www.iscooterglobal.com/

CA Website: https://iscooter.ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iscooter.fans

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/iscootercommunity

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iscooter.us/

SOURCE iScooter