Ishan Shivanand, Whose Meditation Protocols Are Used by Google, Rutgers University, and 100,000 People Worldwide Each Day, Wins Gold at 2026 Nautilus Book Awards

Recognition arrives as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes work, attention, and human identity worldwide; The Practice of Immortality joins past Nautilus honorees including the Dalai Lama, Brené Brown, and Eckhart Tolle

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON and NEW DELHI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ishan Shivanand, founder of Compassion Unites and Yoga of Immortals (YOI), whose clinically validated meditation and breathwork protocols are used by Google, Rutgers University, and more than 100,000 people worldwide each day, has won Gold at the 2026 Nautilus Book Awards for his memoir, The Practice of Immortality. The award, in the Spirituality of Eastern Thought category, places Shivanand among past Nautilus honorees including His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Thich Nhat Hanh, Brené Brown, and Eckhart Tolle.

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The recognition arrives as AI accelerates pressures on attention, work, and human identity worldwide, particularly for senior leaders navigating change without precedent. Institutional demand for scientifically tested mental health solutions has grown sharply in response.

"Many executives built their careers in environments where experience was a dependable guide. AI is changing the pace and shape of work so quickly that old playbooks don't always hold. The result is a fatigue that comes from leading through a transformation they do not understand. The only way to succeed is by staying anchored, strengthening the practices that sustain clear judgment, and leading with steadiness and integrity even as conditions change," Shivanand said.

YOI has been the subject of six PubMed-indexed studies in collaboration with the University of Cincinnati, the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, and Rutgers University. Findings include reductions of 72-82% in anxiety, depression, and insomnia within eight weeks of practice.

Published in May 2025 by Hachette Book Group in the United States and by Penguin Random House in the United Kingdom and India, The Practice of Immortality is a USA TODAY National Bestseller and reached the #1 position on Amazon India within one week of its launch. The book is available in 15 countries and seven languages: English, Italian, German, Portuguese, Spanish, Hindi, and Marathi.

The Nautilus recognition follows Shivanand's Literary Titan Gold Book Award in December 2025, marking his second international honor within twelve months.

About Ishan Shivanand

Ishan Shivanand is the founder of Yoga of Immortals (YOI) and of Compassion Unites, a cross-sector mental health alliance. He has been recognized by the U.S. Congress, received by the U.K. Parliament, and invited to the White House to advise on the opioid crisis. He maintains a research affiliation with the Stanford University and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar.

About Compassion Unites

Compassion Unites is a cross-sector mental health alliance bringing together corporates, governments, faith institutions, academic centers, and community networks to expand access to mental health support worldwide. Learn more at compassionunites.com.

Ishan Shivanand is available for media interviews and speaking engagements on mental health and the science of meditation.

Press Contact

Aarti Samani [email protected] +44 7798 818 915

SOURCE Compassion Unites