Island Capital Group Announces C-IV Capital Partners' Acquisition of NAI Global from C-III Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Capital Group today announced that C-IV Capital Partners LLC ("C-IV") has acquired NAI Global from C-III Capital Partners LLC ("C-III"). The transaction closed on Friday, July 31.

Both C-IV and C-III are controlled affiliates of Island Capital Group. The transaction follows C-IV's recently announced agreement to acquire Greystone's commercial real estate loan special servicing business and represents another step in Island Capital's long-term strategy to build leading commercial real estate investment and services platforms.

The addition of NAI Global significantly expands C-IV's capabilities in commercial real estate brokerage, leasing, capital markets, property management and advisory services, while broadening the firm's national and international reach and strengthening relationships with investors, owners, developers and occupiers.

NAI Global includes more than 325 offices and approximately 5,800 professionals across 65 countries. Through its network of locally owned and managed firms, NAI Global provides clients with local market expertise and access to a broad international commercial real estate services platform.

"NAI Global is an invaluable component of the Island Capital diversified real estate services platform," said Andrew Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Island Capital Group and Executive Chairman of C-IV. "NAI Global has established one of the most respected and far-reaching commercial real estate networks in the industry, distinguished by its local market expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and longstanding commitment to client service. It will continue to be a critical asset for Island Capital moving forward."

The transaction continues Island Capital's strategy of bringing together best-in-class commercial real estate businesses under a single entrepreneurial platform, giving clients access to deeper expertise, broader market intelligence and integrated solutions.

"NAI Global is proud to remain a part of the Island Capital family of companies, benefitting from the strength, stability and strategic vision of one of the commercial real estate industry's most experienced investment and operating platforms," said Alex Waddey, President and CEO of NAI Global. "Being affiliated with Island Capital allows NAI Global to leverage the insight and experience of a diversified real estate platform while preserving the independence and local leadership that distinguish our network. Together, we provide clients with a powerful combination of local execution, global reach and institutional-grade real estate expertise."

The acquisition is the latest step in Island Capital's strategy of assembling a diversified commercial real estate platform that combines investment management, brokerage, advisory, financing, capital markets, loan servicing and asset management. "Building on the success of industry-leading companies including Insignia Financial Group and C-III, C-IV is positioned to capitalize on dislocations in real estate, real estate derivatives, real estate oriented debt instruments, real estate servicing companies, etc. in order to recreate value eroded or lost due to downturns in business cycles," said Farkas. "Island Capital and predecessor companies have successfully owned, managed and/or restructured more than $350 billion of such investments and businesses over the course of their 40-year history. C-IV continues that legacy fueled, in part, by the doubling of commercial real estate mortgage interest rates since 2017 and by the fact that commercial real estate mortgage default rates are at a 14-year high and are expected to increase precipitously over the next several years."

About Island Capital Group

Island Capital Group is a leading international merchant banking firm focused on commercial real estate and real estate-related assets. Founded by Andrew L. Farkas in 2003, the firm has invested across multiple market cycles and has built, acquired and grown many of the industry's leading companies. Through its affiliated businesses, Island Capital provides investment management, brokerage, capital markets, lending, loan servicing, advisory and asset management services to institutional and private clients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.islandcapital.com.

About C-IV Capital Partners

C-IV Capital Partners is a recently formed controlled affiliate of Island Capital Group focused on building and operating commercial real estate investment and services businesses. Through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, C-IV is building a diversified commercial real estate investment and services organization.

About NAI Global

NAI Global is a leading commercial real estate services organization with more than 325 offices and approximately 5,800 professionals across 65 countries. Through its network of locally owned and managed firms, NAI Global provides brokerage, leasing, capital markets, property management and advisory services to investors, owners, occupiers and developers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.naiglobal.com.

Media Contact: Chris Vlasto, [email protected]

SOURCE Island Capital Group