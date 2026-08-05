Island Daze Launches Reimagined Website to Showcase Full Seasonal Collections and Elite Design Capabilities

New website, located at www.IslandDaze.com, highlights the Company's 27-year legacy, collection architecture, and premium private-label platform

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Daze (the "Company"), a leading design-led, private-label coastal lifestyle apparel platform, today announced the launch of its reimagined website, located at its legacy URL, www.IslandDaze.com. Designed to offer an enhanced user experience for the Company's retail partners across the U.S. and internationally, the new website officially went live this summer.

Rooted in the Company's 27-year legacy at the intersection of surf, design, and culture, the site reflects Island Daze's industry-leading position as a private-label partner delivering premium seasonal collections that balance creative credibility with operational precision and disciplined cost architecture. The redesigned platform was developed to reflect the scale, sophistication, and breadth of Island Daze's seasonal assortment and private-label capabilities.

Optimized for mobile and desktop, the new site features:

Comprehensive seasonal lookbooks showcasing full men's and women's collections

Enhanced portfolio galleries highlighting hospitality, destination/leisure, active/sports, and large-format programs

Streamlined navigation for retail partners exploring private-label solutions

Behind-the-brand insights into Island Daze's in-house design and product development capabilities

Integrated inquiry tools enabling faster collaboration and program initiation

Profiles for all Island Daze's "Road Warriors," the Company's world-class sales force made-up of highly experienced and industry-connected professionals

The relaunch marks the latest milestone in the Company's continued investment in its design platform, operational infrastructure, and retail partnerships.

"For nearly three decades, we've built Island Daze around a simple belief: retailers deserve premium design and quality without sacrificing margin," said Abe Allouche, Founder & CEO of Island Daze. "Our new website reflects the depth of our collections and the strength of our in-house design team, while reinforcing our commitment to delivering elevated product with the operational discipline our partners depend on."

Island Daze is a globally trusted private-label apparel platform that combines elite in-house design, premium product development, and disciplined cost architecture to deliver full, high-quality seasonal collections across men's and women's categories—preserving margin integrity for customers while sustaining durable, scalable growth. The Company services hospitality, destination, active, and large-format retailers across North America.

For more information about Island Daze, please visit www.IslandDaze.com.

About Island Daze

Founded in 1998 by former professional surfer Abe Allouche, Island Daze is a private-label apparel platform rooted in nearly three decades of surf and coastal culture. The company designs and develops full seasonal men's and women's collections for hospitality, destination, active, and large-format retailers across North America, combining elevated design, premium materials, and thoughtful assortment architecture with disciplined cost control that protects customer margin integrity. Backed by an elite in-house design team, long-standing sourcing relationships, and integrated bi-coastal finishing and fulfillment operations in Florida and California, Island Daze pairs creative credibility with operational precision and scalable growth. For more information, visit www.IslandDaze.com.

Sales Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Gaffney Bennett PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Island Daze