Ismael Cala, international member of the Selection Committee for Miss Universe 2025: "Beauty on its own is no longer enough, it is something that's actually lived"

The communicator, author and speaker Ismael Cala has been invited to sit on the Selection Committee for the next Miss Universe pageant, which is to be held in Thailand. His involvement reinforces the vision of a contest committed to inclusion, authenticity and purpose-driven leadership

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The well-known journalist, author and international speaker Ismael Cala has been invited to sit on the official Selection Committee for Miss Universe 2025, which is to be held in Thailand. His selection represents a further move towards a more conscious and humanist view of beauty, in line with the cultural transformation driving organization of the contest.

In recent decades, Miss Universe has been moving towards a platform of diversity and empowerment, allowing married women, mothers and transgender women to take part, and lifting age restrictions. Cala's presence on the committee reinforces this spirit of change, where beauty is measured more by stories, cohesion and purpose than measurements or appearance.

As Ismael Cala puts it: "This won't be the parading of looks, but a space for expression, integrity and legacy. Because on this stage, I want to reward not just a particular face or a particular height, but a story that inspires. Real beauty blossoms when we accept our scars, celebrate our identity and use our story as a platform to make an impact. Beauty on its own is no longer enough, it is something that's actually lived."

Cala's involvement underlies his commitment to an integral vision of leadership and communication, values he has been promoting for over 15 years through Cala Enterprises and the Ismael Cala Foundation, organizations that develop emotional education and human development in America.

The international Selection Committee for Miss Universe 2025 will bring together influential individuals from various sectors, consolidating a historic pageant this year that promises to redefine modern beauty standards.

About Ismael Cala:

Life and business strategy. Social communicator. Author of 16 bestsellers on exponential leadership, empowerment and personal development. Expert in Executive Mindfulness, Innovation, Productivity and Achievement, Assertive Communication, Coaching & Mentoring "Corporate Happiness" Ambassador in Latin America and the United States. His workshops, lectures and seminars have been held in over 38 countries and impacted over 400 organizations worldwide. He has been trained by well-known international leaders such as Robin Sharma, John C. Maxwell, Deepak Chopra, Brian Tracy and Tony Robbins; he has also completed the Executive Exponential Leadership Program at one of the most prestigious and most forward-thinking universities in the world, Singularity University in Silicon Valle. He is President and Founder of the Cala Group and of his Foundation. He is also President of the Hispanic University of Mentoring.

