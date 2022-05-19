Israel Loyalty Programs Market 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 11.9% to Reach $622.4 Million in 2022 - Forecast to 2026

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 19, 2022, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Israel Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Loyalty Programs Market in Israel is expected to grow by 11.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 622.4 million in 2022

In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Israel has recorded a CAGR of 12.7% during 2017-2021. The Loyalty Programs Market in Israel will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2026.

Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 556.1 million in 2021 to reach US$ 951.7 million by 2026.

Loyalty Programs market in Israel has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Loyalty Programs Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026).
  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate loyalty strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026

Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

  • Loyalty Schemes
  • Loyalty Platforms

Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

  • Point-based Loyalty Program
  • Tiered Loyalty Program
  • Subscription Loyalty Program
  • Perks Loyalty Program
  • Coalition Loyalty Program
  • Hybrid Loyalty Program

Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

  • In-Store
  • Online
  • Mobile

Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

  • Diversified Retailers
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Toy & Hobby Shops
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Home Merchandise
  • Other

Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

  • Card Based Access
  • Digital Access

Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

  • B2C Consumers
  • B2B Consumers

Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

  • Software
  • Services

Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

  • Custom Built Platform
  • Off the Shelf Platform

Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmez6o

SOURCE Research and Markets

