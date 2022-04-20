Israeli Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Analysis Report 2022: Abraham Accords to Boost Israel's Defense UAV's Competitiveness

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Israeli Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will explore the changing trends in Israel's defense UAV industry as affected by the changing geopolitical landscape, economic turbulence, and developments in emerging military doctrines to confront modern battlefield challenges. It will investigate these changes and examine future directions for Israel's defense UAV industry, taking into account global perspectives and contexts.

Israel's defense industry is one of the largest arms sales exporters in the world and among the top five exporters of drones, with a total sales of over $2.4 billion between 2017 and 2020.

Israel's aerospace industry is an innovative global hub for defense and commercial applications, with considerable operational experience and advanced technical skills. The market has shown strong resilience to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market will continue to evolve as global competition becomes increasingly aggressive and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies set new challenges for UAV defense vendors with more affordable solutions than the defense industry.



A key component of the report is the investigation of new UAV concepts of operations (ConOps) that will have an impact on Israel's military UAV array of platforms and services. It will also analyze the effect of these ConOps on global demands and markets.

The report also examines different UAV sub-systems and services, from ISR sensors to AI services and data processing at the edge. With global tensions and the nature of warfare shifting towards hybrid models, tactical UAVs' requirements are shifting. T

he goal of the study is to help firms identify the growth opportunities in this evolving market and formulate go-to-market strategies in light of dramatic geopolitical, economic, and other changes.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Israeli Defense UAV Industry - 2022

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. What You Need to Know First

What You Need to Know First

Trends

Challenges

Israeli Military UAV Projection

Israeli UAV's Evolving Concepts of Operations

Military UAV Market Sales

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

3. Market Overview

Israeli Military UAV Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

4. Leading Israeli Military UAV Platforms

Leading Israeli UAV Company Profiles and Local Ecosystem

Company Profile - Elbit Systems

Company Profile - Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Company Profile - Aeronautics Group

Company Profile - Blue Bird Aero Systems

Israeli Defense UAV Innovative Eco-system Leading Programs

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Swarming and Tuas as the Next Major Step of Israel's Defense UAV Market

Defense UAV Market Growth Opportunity 2: Israel's UAV Sub-systems to Catalyze Competitiveness in the Market

UAV Sub-systems to Catalyze Competitiveness in the Market Growth Opportunity 3: Abraham Accords to Boost Israel's Defense UAV's Competitiveness

Growth Opportunity 4: M&AS to Consolidate the Israel Defense UAV Market

Growth Opportunity 5: APAC and United States to Continue as Main Target Markets for Israel's Defense UAV Industry

6. Appendix

NATO Military UAV Classification

List of Abbreviations

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned

Aeronautics Group

Blue Bird Aero Systems

Elbit Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

