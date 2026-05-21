IS&T Launches Custom AI Chatbot Development Services for Houston Businesses

HOUSTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IS&T, a leading Houston-based provider of managed IT services and custom web development, today announced the launch of its new AI Chatbot Development services designed to help local businesses streamline customer interactions, boost responsiveness, and reduce operational costs. The new offering delivers intelligent, custom-built chatbots that integrate seamlessly with existing websites, applications, and business workflows (https://www.is-t.net/design/ai-chatbot-development-in-houston).

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With over 20 years of experience supporting organizations across the Greater Houston area, IS&T is expanding its portfolio to meet growing demand for AI-driven customer engagement. The company's AI chatbot solutions use natural language processing and machine learning to simulate human-like conversations, providing 24/7 support and fast, accurate answers to common questions.

"Many of our clients are looking for practical ways to use AI to improve service without adding headcount," said a spokesperson for IS&T. "Our new AI Chatbot Development service is built specifically for Houston businesses that need secure, reliable and branded conversational experiences that actually understand their customers and processes."

IS&T's AI Chatbot Development services include end-to-end strategy, design, development, training, and ongoing support. Chatbots can be tailored for a variety of use cases, including customer service, lead qualification, appointment scheduling, internal help desk support, and e–commerce assistance. Solutions are engineered to fit each client's unique infrastructure and can integrate with popular CRMs, ticketing systems, and other line-of-business applications.

As with its established web design and managed IT services, IS&T backs its chatbot projects with local, responsive support and a consultative approach focused on long-term partnership. Businesses in Houston can request a free consultation to explore how AI chatbots can enhance customer experience and unlock new efficiencies.

About IS&T

IS&T is a Houston-based information technology firm specializing in managed IT services, IT staffing, custom web and application development, and now AI chatbot development. For more than two decades, IS&T has helped businesses across industries modernize their technology, improve security, and deliver better digital experiences.

Media Contact:

Scott Lard

IS&T IT Services

Phone: 713-231-2031

[email protected]

Website: https://www.is-t.net

SOURCE IS&T IT Services