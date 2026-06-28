ISTE+ASCD Announces New Name: International Society for Transforming Education

Announced live from the mainstage at ISTELive and ASCD Annual Conference in Orlando, the new name describes the organization's full mission: helping educators transform learning for every student.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISTE+ASCD today announced its new name will be the International Society for Transforming Education, marking the next chapter for an organization that has spent the last three years since its merger helping educators align instructional strategy, technology, and teaching practice to improve learning for every student.

Richard Culatta, CEO, and Jeremy Owoh, Board President, made the announcement during the opening keynote of the ISTELive and ASCD Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida, where thousands of educators from around the world have gathered to explore the future of teaching and learning.

The new name responds to the need for educators to deliver high-quality, purposeful learning experiences designed around each learner's skills, interests, and identity that align instructional strategy, technology use, and educator practice to improve student outcomes and engagement.

"Education is at an inflection point," said Culatta. "Around the world, educators are rethinking how learning happens, what students need to thrive, and how schools can prepare learners for a rapidly changing future. Our new name captures the work our community has been doing for years — helping transform education by focusing on developing exceptional instructional leaders, thoughtful use of technology, and a deep understanding of what students need to succeed. This isn't a change in direction. It's a clearer expression of who we are and the impact we're working to create."

In 2023, ISTE and ASCD, two organizations with long histories of supporting educators and instructional leaders, merged to create a new organization, ISTE+ASCD. As of June 2026, the organization will be known as the International Society for Transforming Education. Membership, educator certifications, the ISTE Standards, professional learning programs, and publications all continue without interruption, anchored by the organization's Transformational Learning Principles, a shared framework for designing learning experiences that are personalized, engaging, and future-ready.

Technology also remains central to the organization's work. The new name reflects that technology is one lever, alongside instructional strategy and educator practice, for transforming students' classroom experience.

For more information about the organization's new name and vision, visit iste-ascd.org.

About the International Society for Transforming Education

The International Society for Transforming Education is a nonprofit that guides and inspires educators to create purposeful, high-quality learning experiences that reflect each learner's skills, interests, and identities through aligned instructional strategies, technology, and educator practice. Through a global community of educators, evidence-based standards, trusted professional learning, independent journalism, leading authors, and research-driven insights, we provide unparalleled support across curriculum, instruction, and educational technology.

ISTE serves 80,000+ educators across 85+ countries — with the ISTE Standards formally referenced or adopted in all 50 U.S. states — helping instructional leaders invest with confidence, educators teach with purpose, and solution providers deliver meaningful impact, so every student is prepared for success in school and beyond. Learn more at iste-ascd.org.

SOURCE International Society for Transforming Education