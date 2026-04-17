Customers Report Noticeable Improvements in Strength, Skin Firmness, and Overall Resilience

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD® Phyto Collagen Complex™ is receiving widespread acclaim from customers, many of whom report feeling stronger, moving more freely, and seeing a more youthful transformation in both body and skin. Formulated by renowned heart surgeon and gut-health expert Dr. Steven Gundry, this innovative, plant-based collagen supporter is designed to help the body naturally build its own collagen—rather than relying on hard-to-absorb animal collagen powders. With a growing wave of positive Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex reviews praising its impact on strength, flexibility, and skin firmness, this science-based formula is quickly becoming a standout choice for those seeking effective, clean, and advanced collagen support.✝

Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex stands out for its plant-based collagen support approach, science-backed formulation, and clean ingredient profile. Users appreciate that it avoids animal collagen while still delivering noticeable results in strength, mobility, and skin health.

What Is Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex?

Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex is a strength-boosting collagen support formula designed to help the body naturally build collagen, the structural protein responsible for strength, mobility, joint comfort, and youthful-looking skin. Unlike animal-based collagen powders or bone broth supplements, this formula contains no collagen peptides. Instead, it delivers a precise blend of plant-derived nutrients and amino acids that support the body's collagen production, enabling better absorption and utilization. The result is a more solid, youthful feeling body, improved flexibility, and visible skin support from the inside out.✝

Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex Reviews

"I have been drinking this lemonade for some time now. I have it first thing in the morning and not only do I love the taste but it seems to help with my weight. It also gives me more energy throughout the day. I would recommend it to anyone." ✝*- Judi S.



✝*- Judi S. "I'm 68 and plan to take Phyto Collagen Complex forever !! It literally makes me feel like I'm growing younger and stronger instead of older and weaker !! For example, in my daily routine as a hospital lab scientist, I need to squat down as low as I can to check for fluid leaks in our large chemistry analyzer. I'm tall and weigh about 200 pounds. After a few months of trying this supplement, I was very surprised when I could suddenly stand up straight with much less effort. Repetitive squats or leg exercises were NOT on my weekly schedule. Many thanks to Dr. G and everyone at Gundry MD !!!" ✝- Vincent P.



✝- Vincent P. "Great product! Dramatically improved skin and nail appearance and elasticity. Joints feel cushioned and looser with faster recovery from pain post-exercise. Highly recommended. "✝* - James W.

What Are the Key Ingredients in Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex?

Vollagen® – A patented blend delivering all 18 amino acids required for collagen production in the exact ratios found in human collagen.

Collagen-Supporting Polyphenol Blend – A powerful mix of phenolic compounds that help protect collagen from oxidative stress.

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) – An essential cofactor that helps fuel and activate the collagen-building process.✝

All ingredients are lectin-free, sugar-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and artificial-sweetener-free, and every formula undergoes third-party quality testing.

Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex Ingredient Breakdown

Vollagen

Supplies all 18 collagen-forming amino acids in bioavailable form

Matches the body's natural collagen amino acid ratios

Supports strength, mobility, and youthful resilience

Easier to absorb than whole animal collagen✝

Collagen-Supporting Polyphenol Blend

Provides antioxidant protection for collagen structures

Helps defend against oxidative damage that breaks down collagen

Supports skin firmness and overall cellular health✝

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

Acts as a critical trigger for collagen synthesis

Helps convert amino acids into usable collagen fibers

Supports healthier skin texture and appearance✝

What Are the Overall Benefits of Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex?

Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex supports:

A stronger, more solid feeling throughout the body

Improved flexibility and joint comfort

Younger-looking, firmer, healthier-feeling skin

Greater confidence in movement and physical ability

Increased energy and vitality from morning to night✝

Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex Pros

Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex stands out for its plant-based collagen support approach, science-backed formulation, and clean ingredient profile. Users appreciate that it avoids animal collagen while still delivering noticeable results in strength, mobility, and skin health. The formula is easy to digest, suitable for diverse dietary preferences, and designed to work with the body's natural collagen-building systems rather than forcing the use of external collagen peptides.

Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex Cons

One important thing for consumers to understand is that Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex is not a traditional collagen powder made from animal-derived collagen peptides. Many people initially search for direct collagen supplements, expecting to simply "add collagen" to their diet. However, whole collagen proteins are difficult for the body to break down and absorb efficiently, and they often come from animal byproducts.

While this may seem like a downside at first, it is actually one of the key advantages of Phyto Collagen Complex. Instead of supplying hard-to-digest collagen, this formula provides the exact amino acids, vitamin C, and protective polyphenols your body needs to manufacture its own collagen naturally. This plant-based, bioavailable approach allows the body to build collagen where it is needed most, supporting strength, mobility, and skin health more effectively over time. For many users, this smarter collagen-support strategy is precisely why Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex stands out from conventional collagen supplements.

Is Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex Worth Buying?

For individuals seeking a highly absorbable collagen support supplement, Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex is widely regarded as a worthwhile investment. Positive reviews consistently highlight improved strength, mobility, and skin appearance, making it an appealing option for those focused on healthy aging and long-term vitality.

What Makes Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex Different Than Other Products?

Unlike conventional collagen supplements made from animal byproducts that are difficult to absorb, Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex delivers the exact building blocks your body needs to create its own collagen. Its use of Vollagen, targeted polyphenols, and vitamin C creates a comprehensive collagen-support system that works at the cellular level. This plant-based, lectin-free approach—combined with rigorous third-party testing and clean formulation standards—sets Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex apart in the crowded collagen supplement market.

Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex FAQ

How do I use Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex? To use Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex, mix one scoop with water or your drink of choice and enjoy once daily. Dr. Steven Gundry prefers to take his in the morning.

Where can I purchase Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex? Gundry MD Phyto Collagen Complex is available directly from the official Gundry MD website. To guarantee authenticity, purchase Gundry MD products only from trusted sources: Official Gundry MD Website – The most reliable option. Amazon – Only if sold by the Gundry MD Store and fulfilled by Amazon. For your safety, avoid purchasing from unverified marketplaces like Walmart, Etsy, or other third-party vendors. These listings may offer counterfeit products and do not include their 90-day money-back guarantee. Shopping directly ensures the quality, authenticity, and full benefits of Gundry MD products. If you have questions about a product or seller, contact their customer service team for support.



About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users through science-backed ingredients that support metabolism, sustain energy, promote smooth, easy digestion, and support a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3, MCT Wellness, Total Restore, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil. All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons before leaving his practice to pursue restorative medicine. Today, he is the founder and medical director of The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Montecito, California, where he has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle. Steven Gundry, MD, is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast, and the author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox™, which details his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit drgundry.com, the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel, Dr Gundry en Español, and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*Individual results will vary.

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