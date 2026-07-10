Gundry MD Celebrates National Day on July 11 with Exclusive Offers and Antioxidant-Rich Health Tips

Founded by Dr. Steven Gundry, Gundry MD Marks the Holiday With Savings and Education on Polyphenol-Rich Nutrition

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD®, the health and wellness brand founded by renowned cardiologist Dr. Steven Gundry, is celebrating National Polyphenol Day by spotlighting one of nature's most powerful groups of plant compounds and helping consumers understand how polyphenols support gut health, heart health, and overall wellness. As part of the celebration, Gundry MD is offering followers exclusive deals, recipe ideas, and educational resources all week long.

In honor of National Polyphenol Day on July 11th, there's no better time to spotlight Gundry MD® Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil™, the polyphenol-packed extra virgin olive oil that is quickly becoming the go-to choice for this viral trend. While influencers and celebrities have only recently caught on, Dr. Steven Gundry has championed high-polyphenol olive oil for years, making this National Polyphenol Day the perfect moment to bring his original recommendation full circle.

At the center of this year's National Polyphenol Day celebration is Gundry MD Polyphenol Rich Olive Oil, a cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil formulated to deliver a concentrated source of polyphenols in every serving.

What Is National Polyphenol Day?

National Polyphenol Day is dedicated to raising awareness about polyphenols, a category of micronutrients found in plant-based foods like olive oil, berries, dark chocolate, green tea, and red wine. Polyphenols are known for their antioxidant properties, and researchers have studied their role in supporting gut health and promoting healthy aging. Dr. Gundry has long championed polyphenol-rich foods as a cornerstone of a health-conscious lifestyle, making this a natural moment for Gundry MD to engage its community in celebrating the holiday.

National Polyphenol Day Sales Available at GundryMD.com

To mark the occasion, Gundry MD is offering a limited-time Polyphenol Day Sale running July 10 through July 24. During this window, customers can shop 10% off Gundry MD Polyphenol Rich Olive Oil™, plus receive a FREE olive oil sprayer with purchase — a perfect pairing for incorporating a daily polyphenol ritual into any routine.

Customers who subscribe through MyAccount can also take advantage of an additional 10% off the entire Polyphenols product category throughout the month of July.

These offers are available at gundrymd.com while supplies last.

How to Celebrate National Polyphenol Day

Gundry MD and Dr. Steven Gundry are encouraging fans and followers to celebrate in a few simple ways:

Follow @DrStevenGundry and @GundryMD on Instagram for exclusive giveaways, health tips, and limited-time offers

Take a daily shot of Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil™ or any quality olive oil you have at home, and tag your celebration using #PolyphenolDay and #OliveOilShot to join a worldwide movement of health-minded fans. Don't forget to tag @DrStevenGundry and @GundryMD

Subscribe to the Dr. Gundry Podcast on YouTube for a special episode all about polyphenols — including Dr. Gundry's personal favorites.

Other ways to celebrate:

Add a polyphenol-rich food to a meal, such as a handful of berries, a piece of dark chocolate for dessert, or a cup of green tea.

Try a new recipe featuring polyphenol-rich ingredients, like a Mediterranean-inspired salad or a homemade vinaigrette.

Learn more about the science of polyphenols through Dr. Gundry's podcast and blog content at GundryMD.com.

Stock up on polyphenol-rich products during the brand's National Polyphenol Day promotion at GundryMD.com.

What Are Polyphenols and Why Do They Matter?

Polyphenols are naturally occurring compounds found in fruits, vegetables, herbs, and certain oils. They act as antioxidants in the body, helping to neutralize free radicals that can contribute to cellular stress. Some of the most well-researched polyphenols include:

Resveratrol, found in red wine and grapes, is often associated with heart health.

Quercetin, found in onions and apples, has been studied for its role in supporting the immune system.

Catechins, found in green tea, are linked to metabolism support.

Oleocanthal and oleuropein, found in extra-virgin olive oil, are studied for their role in supporting overall cellular health.

Dr. Gundry has highlighted polyphenol-rich olive oil in particular as a daily staple for supporting gut lining health and overall wellness, making it a fitting centerpiece for this year's National Polyphenol Day celebration.

Gundry MD Polyphenol Rich Olive Oil: A Daily Polyphenol Shot

Unlike many store-bought olive oils, which can lose potency due to processing methods, oxidation, or time spent on shelves, Gundry MD Polyphenol Rich Olive Oil is a cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil formulated to deliver a concentrated source of polyphenols in every serving.

Dr. Gundry has long recommended taking a daily shot of polyphenol-rich olive oil as a simple, convenient way to support gut lining health and incorporate antioxidants into a daily routine, without needing to overhaul an entire diet. A shot of this olive oil can be taken on its own, added to a morning smoothie, or drizzled over food, making it an easy ritual to adopt in honor of National Polyphenol Day and beyond.*

Customers looking to try Gundry MD Polyphenol Rich Olive Oil for the first time, or restock for the celebration, can use code PODCAST25 at checkout for 25% off regular-priced items during the National Polyphenol Day promotional period.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users through science-backed ingredients that support metabolism, sustain energy, promote smooth, easy digestion, and support a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include MCT Wellness, Total Restore, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil. All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons before leaving his practice to pursue restorative medicine. Today, he is the founder and medical director of The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Montecito, California, where he has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle. Steven Gundry, MD, is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast, and the author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox™, which details his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit drgundry.com, the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel, Dr Gundry en Español, and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok.

*Individual results will vary.

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SOURCE Gundry MD