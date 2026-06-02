IT Support Expert Richard Hermann Explains How Buffalo Businesses Can Permanently Fix Unstable Internet in HelloNation

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why does your internet keep dropping even when your service provider insists nothing is wrong? In HelloNation's article on the real reason your internet keeps dropping and how to fix it for good, Richard Hermann of TC Technologies details how internal network issues—rather than provider errors—are often the cause of unreliable connections, and how businesses can take practical steps to solve these problems permanently.

Richard Hermann, Owner of TC Technologies Speed Speed

Hermann explains that weak Wi-Fi coverage is a leading culprit. Standard routers supplied by internet companies often fail to provide sufficient range for larger or multi-level offices, creating "dead zones" where the signal is too weak to maintain a stable connection. Strategic router placement—ideally in a central, elevated location—can significantly improve coverage, while adding access points or upgrading to a mesh network ensures consistent connectivity throughout the workspace.

Outdated networking equipment is another common cause of instability. Routers and modems have a limited lifespan and can struggle to handle the growing demands of video conferencing, cloud-based tools, and streaming applications. Older devices often overheat or reset unexpectedly, leading to frequent disconnections. Replacing equipment every three to four years not only improves reliability but also enhances security and performance.

Network congestion also plays a role. Many small businesses overlook how multiple connected devices—computers, smartphones, printers, security systems, and IoT devices—can overload available bandwidth. This can slow down internet speeds and trigger dropped connections during peak usage times. Hermann recommends prioritizing critical business applications and removing unnecessary devices from the network to reduce strain.

External interference from nearby networks and common office electronics can also disrupt Wi-Fi performance. Devices like microwaves, cordless phones, and Bluetooth accessories operate on similar frequencies, creating conflicts. Choosing the right Wi-Fi band—2.4 GHz for longer range or 5 GHz for faster, less congested speeds—can reduce these problems. Upgrading to dual-band routers offers even greater flexibility in managing interference.

Another frequently overlooked factor is outdated firmware. Router manufacturers release updates to fix bugs, close security vulnerabilities, and improve performance. Skipping these updates can leave a network both unstable and at risk for cyber threats. Regularly applying firmware updates is a simple but effective way to improve stability and security.

For persistent connectivity problems, Hermann advises seeking professional IT diagnostics. Skilled technicians can measure signal strength, detect interference, review network configurations, and recommend targeted improvements tailored to a specific office environment. Often, a combination of optimized equipment placement, modern hardware, and bandwidth management will eliminate recurring internet issues.

By focusing on internal network optimization rather than relying solely on a service provider to resolve issues, businesses can ensure stable, reliable internet connections that support productivity and enhance client interactions.

As Hermann outlines in The Real Reason Your Internet Keeps Dropping and How to Fix It for Good, addressing router placement, updating equipment, managing bandwidth, and reducing interference can transform unstable internet into a dependable business asset. These steps not only prevent disruptions but also create a smoother, more efficient work environment for employees and customers alike.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation