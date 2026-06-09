IT Talent Trends 2026 Report: "Uniquely Human Abilities" Will Define the New Human-AI Hybrid IT Workforce, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group's IT Talent Trends 2026 report finds that technical skills alone will no longer define success in the rapidly shifting IT workforce. Released during Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, where the firm is exploring the future of IT leadership and workforce readiness, the report urges CIOs to prepare for a new hybrid human-AI workforce by hiring and cultivating uniquely human abilities that can't be mimicked by AI, such as critical thinking and business acumen. IT Talent Trends 2026 also provides CIOs with an actionable roadmap to build human-AI teams and design talent strategies that can adapt effectively to constant disruption.

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Technical skills remain essential, but they are no longer enough to distinguish IT talent as the workforce is rapidly reshaped by AI, according to new findings from Info-Tech Research Group. Launched at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, the firm's latest report, IT Talent Trends 2026: The Human Edge in an AI World, predicts that "uniquely human abilities" that cannot be replicated by AI, such as creative problem solving, emotional intelligence, and business acumen, will become key differentiators for IT talent, especially as AI adoption rises and IT departments become more business-aligned.

Info-Tech Research Group’s IT Talent Trends For 2026

"These kinds of soft skills, like business acumen, emotional intelligence, and creative problem solving, enable IT experts to grasp business requirements, foster innovation, and manage complex transformations in ways that technical knowledge alone can't achieve," says Heather Leier-Murray, research director at Info-Tech Research Group.

This key trend is one of four detailed in IT Talent Trends 2026. This year's edition of the annual report also provides CIOs with a forward-looking roadmap for building effective human-AI hybrid teams and designing an adaptive, future-ready approach to IT workforce management amid ongoing operational disruption.

IT Talent Strategy Must Adapt To Constant Disruption

The overarching theme of Info-Tech's report is change, as AI adoption, the decreasing shelf life of technology skills, and ongoing economic and regulatory disruption reshape the IT workforce. As outlined in the firm's analysis, disruption has become continuous rather than episodic, and CIOs must design IT talent strategies that can adapt to constant change.

"The steady state is gone, and it's not coming back," says Leier-Murray. "CIOs can no longer treat talent strategy as a periodic adjustment. They need to continuously realign their workforce, elevate uniquely human capabilities, and intentionally design a hybrid model of how people and AI work together."

Key Data Points from Info-Tech's IT Talent Trends 2026 Report

IT Talent Trends 2026 contains several data points from Info-Tech's Future of IT 2026 survey that put the shifting talent and workforce environment into timely context:

42% of IT professionals were actively or passively job seeking.

76% of IT managers reported moderate or increasing stress levels.

89% of IT leaders anticipated restructuring their IT organization.

95% of IT professionals acknowledged that major skill changes will be required to keep pace with technology by 2030.

Info-Tech's IT Talent Trends For 2026

The IT Talent Trends 2026 report identifies four critical trends defining IT talent strategy in the year ahead:

1. The Rise of Enabling Skills: Prioritize the Human Advantage in a Digital Era

AI is taking on more routine execution, shifting the value of IT talent toward judgment, communication, and business problem-solving. With 94% of respondents expecting AI to have a positive organizational impact and 87% planning to adopt, continue, or increase AI use through 2026, CIOs must ensure their teams are prepared for broader AI-enabled change. Info-Tech advises leaders to build enabling skills such as critical thinking, adaptability, communication, and business acumen into hiring, development, and role design so IT can move from technical delivery to strategic advisory.

2. Learning Agility as a Core Capability: Embed Learning Into the Flow of Work

Hiring and ad hoc training alone cannot close capability gaps quickly enough as skills requirements continue to shift. CIOs are moving toward continuous learning models that help employees build new skills while work is being delivered, rather than treating development as a separate event.

3. The Convergence of Talent and Transformation: Design Hybrid Teams For the Future

As 65% of organizations anticipate structural changes specifically due to generative AI, CIOs need to redesign teams around how work is changing, not simply add new tools to existing models. The report advises leaders to define human-AI workflows, create roles around emerging technologies, and treat AI agents as part of the broader talent model.

4. Adaptive Culture as the Change Engine: Hardwire Adaptability Into Leadership and Team Practices

With change now continuous rather than episodic, culture becomes the decisive differentiator. CIOs must invest in leadership development, psychological safety, decentralized decision-making, and continuous feedback mechanisms so teams can adapt without becoming overwhelmed.

The report also reframes the broader talent debate facing CIOs in 2026. While some leaders remain skeptical about the long-term impact of AI, others are redesigning their operating models around human-AI collaboration. Info-Tech's research encourages organizations to assess where they sit on this spectrum and determine how far they are willing to move toward reinvention.

Based on Info-Tech's analysis, CIOs who succeed in 2026 will be those who treat talent strategy as a continuous discipline rather than a periodic initiative. By leveraging the insights in IT Talent Trends 2026, IT leaders can transform persistent disruption into sustained competitive advantage.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Heather Leier-Murray, and access to the complete IT Talent Trends 2026 report, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech, enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group