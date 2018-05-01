Itaú Unibanco - Conference Call Invitation

SÃO PAULO, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB4 and ITUB3 and NYSE: ITUB) is pleased to invite you to participate in our conference calls about the 2018 - 1st quarter result.

To join the event on the internet, please visit: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations. The audio webcast works with Internet Explorer 9 or above and the new versions of Chrome, Firefox and mobile devices (IOS 8, or superior, and Android 3.0, or superior).