ITN Expands Programmatic Local TV Platform with Comscore Integration

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ITN today announced a new initiative to further expand its programmatic local linear TV platform by integrating Comscore's advanced and qualitative data into the ITN NXTv Programmatic Hub. Expected later this year, its data store will enable buyers to move more seamlessly from planning to activation with greater precision, accountability, and workflow efficiency.

Local linear television remains a critical part of modern media investment and buyers increasingly need audience-based tools that reflect how local markets actually behave. Comscore's audience segments enable advertisers and media sellers to apply advanced household-level consumer and demographic insights to local TV.

As an alpha partner to the NXTv Programmatic Hub, dentsu is helping accelerate this next phase of innovation which is advancing audience-based programmatic activation in local linear TV by applying Comscore-provided advanced audience segments directly in campaign execution.

Through this integration, ITN continues to modernize how local broadcast inventory is activated using impression-based programmatic workflows aligned with the broader video ecosystem.

ITN's Data Store Initiative: Activating Local TV from Comscore Audience Intelligence

At the center of the initiative is a data store within the ITN NXTv Programmatic Hub. Powered by Comscore advanced and qualitative audiences, the data store includes more than eight hundred lifestyle and behavioral segments. As part of the initial rollout, dentsu will leverage these capabilities to execute programmatic local linear TV campaigns using custom audience segments.

The integration preserves broadcaster control while simplifying impression-based buying for local linear TV—expanding value for both local TV and digital buyers and helping stations protect and grow share of investment.

The NXTv Programmatic Hub enables users to:

Activate programmatic local linear TV using Comscore lifestyle and behavioral audience data across activation and post-campaign reporting.

Create and manage custom Deal IDs informed by Comscore advanced data.

Execute detailed programmatic buys through an integration with Magnite's ClearLine enabling activation across linear television.

Monitor delivery in unified dashboards across linear and digital video.

ITN's programmatic infrastructure, Comscore's audience intelligence, and dentsu's sophisticated approach to activation are leading the industry to reduce friction and improve accountability across the local TV supply chain.

Industry Perspectives

"This represents the next phase in the evolution of local linear TV," said Todd Watson, CEO of ITN. "We've already built the programmatic foundation. By integrating audience data directly into campaign execution, we're making local TV more precise, measurable, and actionable for advertisers."

"Buyers want local TV to align with the rest of their video investments—comparable, measurable, and easier to activate," said Jennifer Hungerbuhler, EVP, Head of Local Media Investment & Productivity at dentsu. "With Comscore data operationalized in NXTv, we can move from planning to programmatic activation faster and with greater confidence."

"Modern measurement is at the core of how media buying and selling continues to evolve. We're proud to power ITN's self-service linear programmatic platform with advanced audience and behavioral data that enables smarter, more efficient planning," said Hanna Gryncwajg, SVP Commercial, Comscore. "Audience-based buying helps advertisers reach the consumers who are more likely to engage, improving campaign performance and ROI. With this launch, ITN is making sophisticated linear programmatic capabilities easier and more accessible for the marketplace."

Reimagining the Future of Local Linear TV

This initiative strengthens local linear TV by adding programmatic intelligence, automation, and transparency to its unmatched reach. Next, ITN will extend these capabilities to enhanced deal structures, advanced analytics dashboards, and AI buyer-to-seller agents to translate natural language prompts for streamlined submissions, bidding, and delivery.

About ITN

ITN is a tech-first company with a suite of proprietary platforms offering both managed and self-service solutions. We redefine how local TV is activated across broadcast, cable, and digital channels at the national, regional, and local levels—helping agencies operate more efficiently and deliver greater client value. ITN is bringing local TV fully into the programmatic ecosystem, unlocking revenue for suppliers, and enabling advertisers to realize the total strategic value of local TV with digital-like execution.

For more information, visit itn.tv

About dentsu

Dentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world's leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in approximately 120 countries and regions, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. Dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people, and society.

Dentsu, Innovating to Impact.

Find out more:

www.dentsu.com

www.group.dentsu.com

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Find out more:

www.comscore.com

SOURCE ITN