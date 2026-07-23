ITOB: INSIDE THE OWNER'S BOX LAUNCHES AT THE INTERSECTION OF SPORTS AND CAPITAL

Co-Hosted by Industry Leaders Justin Nuñez and Mike Valdes-Fauli, New Media Platform Explores the Deals, Investments and Cultural Forces Driving Sports Forward

MIAMI, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ITOB: Inside the Owner's Box, a new media platform at the intersection of sports + capital, launched this week across all digital distribution channels.

Justin Nuñez and Mike Valdes-Fauli

ITOB is the co-creation of executives with decades of experience at iconic organizations: Justin Nuñez held leadership roles at Goldman Sachs and TPG Capital before co-founding a professional boxing league, which has since merged operations with TKO Group's Zuffa Boxing. He currently advises professional athletes on their personal investments, as well as sports franchises on strategic growth and ownership initiatives. Mike Valdes-Fauli is the President of Chemistry Cultura, a full-service marketing agency working with Carnival, Coca-Cola, FIFA, NFL; and is also a Co-Founder of LiS: Latinos in Sports™, the central hub connecting leagues, teams and brands with the powerful Hispanic community

"The sports industry has grown exponentially across every metric imaginable, including franchise valuations, media rights agreements, international expansion and more," said Justin Nuñez, Co-Founder of ITOB. "Given our backgrounds at the intersection of business and sports, we felt compelled to share a unique perspective and take the audience into the mindset of decision-making at the highest levels."

ITOB begins its journey with a bi-weekly video podcast providing in-depth analysis of the latest deals and most prevalent industry trends, including private equity's entrée into franchise ownership, the boom in sports real estate, cultural impact on fandom, digital AI disruption and more. Each episode includes a guest interview, and the first three feature Emilio Estefan, Multi-Platinum, Grammy-winning producer and the first Latino franchise owner in the NFL history; Josh Childress, former NBA player and Founder of private equity firm, CrestHaven Capital; and Daniel Suarez, NASCAR's first foreign-born winner of a Major National Cup Championship.

ITOB is charting a path to multi-channel extensions, including industry convenings, a digital newsletter, and longer-form docu-content to build IP at the intersection of sports and business.

"We're keenly aware the world doesn't need another podcast, unless it delivers something fresh, informative and unexpected," said Mike Valdes-Fauli, Co-Founder of ITOB. "We aspire to be the secret weapon for sports industry leadership seeking an edge, with incisive commentary, unparalleled access…and a little fun along the way."

ITOB is produced by Stay Tranquilo, a digital media company and podcast network specializing in passion points like sports, travel and wellness. Episodes drop every other Wednesday and are available on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and the Stay Tranquilo network.

SOURCE ITOB: Inside the Owner's Box