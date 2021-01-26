ITrader Chatbot Helps Investors Find Out Upcoming Dividend-Paying Stocks

SAMARA, Russia, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ITraderbot chatbot for Telegram will allow US investors to determine stocks paying dividends in the nearest future. With a bot it will be easier for them to decide when it is better to buy shares and to maximize their income.

ITraderbot reports Declaration and Ex-Dividend Dates, Closing price, Debt-To-Equity Ratio, Dividend Payout Ratio, Payment date, Dividend Yield and the history of dividends of different companies. The bot will send a message as soon as the company has announced its dividends and it has been published on the Internet.

Issuers and brokers can also use iTraderbot to create a support service for their shareholders. The consultant of the company simply needs to get authorization in the bot. When users ' questions related to the company are received, the employee will answer in a private chat. The AI can also answer frequently asked questions.

The bot also let a company create separate "rooms" — special chats. If the company is organizing a virtual shareholder meeting, its attendees can quickly get answers to frequently asked questions with a bot. It will also help to exchange important links and documents after the meeting. The shareholders will get access to the "room" with a verification code a company should send them before the meeting.

ITraderbot is a free bot, it does not require any investments from users. Its creators, the founders of the Russian company BOT DEV, have been developing chatbots since 2015. In Russia, BOT DEV makes bots for medium-sized businesses and large enterprises, including fintech companies.

The idea of creating ITraderbot was born from BOT DEV in the face of the increased popularity of the Telegram messenger in the USA. "For us, ITraderbot is an experiment: we will be glad if it turns out to be successful and will help investors to benefit," says Igor Zaitsev, CEO of the company.

According to Zaitsev, users can suggest new functions for ITrader themselves — using the "Make Offer" button in the bot. The developers promise to implement the most frequent ideas as soon as possible.

SOURCE ITrader