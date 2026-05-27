iTrustCapital Sees Surge of Investors Flocking to Its Gold IRA as Consumers Avoid High-Marked-Up Coins

IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global gold demand surges, iTrustCapital, the leading digital platform for self-directed crypto and gold IRAs, is highlighting its gold and silver IRA offerings for 2026, bringing a simpler, tech-forward alternative to a market historically dominated by high-pressure sales and opaque pricing.

Commissioned Sales vs. iTrustCapital

In early 2026, gold prices climbed to a record $5,589 per ounce, a roughly 75% year-over-year increase. According to the World Gold Council, global gold demand surpassed 5,000 metric tons in 2025 for the first time on record, while investment demand surged 84% year over year. Even as prices reached new highs, central banks continued one of the strongest periods of gold accumulation in modern history.

For retirement investors, the question is no longer whether to hold gold, it's how.

iTrustCapital is positioned as the straightforward answer to a traditionally complicated process. iTrustCapital's platform allows individuals to buy and hold real physical gold and silver inside a tax-advantaged IRA*. All without the high commissions, marked-up coins, or phone-based gatekeeping that have defined the industry for decades.

"The traditional gold IRA space has been built on fear and greed tactics with commissioned salespeople pushing overpriced coins and a process designed to take advantage of people's retirement savings," said Kevin Maloney, iTrustCapital's CEO. "We built iTrustCapital to eliminate that while offering more transparency and accessibility. Investors deserve a secure, tax- advantaged path to buy and sell real gold at spot market prices through a simple and secure dashboard. Now you get upfront pricing, 24/7 liquidity, and zero pressure from a commissioned salesperson."

What Sets iTrustCapital Apart in 2026

Unlike legacy dealers, iTrustCapital operates on a fully digital, self-service platform that gives account holders 24/7 access to buy and sell physical gold and silver at real-time spot pricing with low, flat transaction spreads and no monthly or annual fees.

Key differentiators include:

Real Physical Gold & Silver : Investors can buy and sell physical gold and silver bullion, not ETFs or paper proxies. Metals are securely stored at the Royal Canadian Mint through the company's partnership with Kitco, the world's most trusted precious metals broker.





: Investors can buy and sell physical gold and silver bullion, not ETFs or paper proxies. Metals are securely stored at the Royal Canadian Mint through the company's partnership with Kitco, the world's most trusted precious metals broker. No Commissioned Salesmen or Overpriced Coins : iTrustCapital does not employ a commissioned sales team and does not offer marked-up numismatic or "limited mintage" coins. Gold IRA companies claim "limited-mintage" coins add value through alleged "tax-loopholes". However, no such loopholes exist.





: iTrustCapital does not employ a commissioned sales team and does not offer marked-up numismatic or "limited mintage" coins. Gold IRA companies claim "limited-mintage" coins add value through "tax-loopholes". However, no such loopholes exist. 24/7 Real-Time Spot Pricing with Low Spreads : Gold and silver fees are clearly listed on their website and dashboard. No setup fees, no storage fees, and no annual maintenance fees.





: Gold and silver fees are clearly listed on their website and dashboard. No setup fees, no storage fees, and no annual maintenance fees. Buy & Sell with a Push of a Button : Account holders can enter and exit positions instantly through the platform's dashboard. No phone calls, no waiting periods, and no salespeople.





: Account holders can enter and exit positions instantly through the platform's dashboard. No phone calls, no waiting periods, and no salespeople. Non-Commissioned Client Support Team: iTrustCapital has an award-winning non-commissioned client support team to help with any questions or concerns.

The platform's precious metals offering is available through self-directed IRAs (Traditional and Roth), as well as Premium Custody Accounts and Treasury Accounts, with minimum deposits starting at $1,000. Investors can also buy and sell crypto and precious metals together in a single account through a convenient, integrated dashboard.

*Some taxes may apply.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is an award-winning fintech software platform for alternative assets.

iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere. iTrustCapital is not affiliated with and does not endorse any particular digital asset, precious metal or investment strategy.

Learn more at www.itrustcapital.com/precious-metals.

Media Contact:

Robert Wilson

(562) 600-8399

[email protected]

www.itrustcapital.com

SOURCE iTrustCapital