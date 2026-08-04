IT'S A 10® ENTERPRISES MARKS LANDMARK YEAR OF GROWTH, INNOVATION AND INDUSTRY RECOGNITION ACROSS MULTIPLE BRANDS

F.A.S.T. Haircare, Rewind It 10 and Cloud Haircare Earn Six National Beauty Honors Amid Major Retail Expansion and Portfolio Growth

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a 10® Enterprises, the independently owned beauty company founded by entrepreneur, stylist and product visionary Carolyn Aronson, is celebrating six wins in the SheFinds 2026 Best New Beauty Awards, with products from three of its growing haircare brands, F.A.S.T. Haircare, Rewind It 10, and Cloud Haircare, recognized among the year's standout beauty launches.

The recognition marks another milestone in a defining year for Carolyn Aronson and It's a 10 Enterprises, demonstrating that the entrepreneur behind one of professional haircare's most recognizable brands is building far beyond a single success story.

Twenty years after founding It's a 10® Haircare and creating the iconic Miracle Leave-In, Aronson has expanded her vision into a diversified portfolio of brands addressing distinct consumer needs, price points and generations. The six SheFinds wins across three separate brands underscore the momentum of that strategy and Aronson's evolution from the founder of a hero-product-driven haircare brand into the architect of a growing beauty empire.

The 2026 SheFinds Best New Beauty Award winners from the It's a 10® Enterprises portfolio include:

The SheFinds editorial team selected the winners after spending the past year testing hundreds of new beauty launches, innovations and emerging favorites to identify products that stood out for performance.

"Seeing three completely different brands within our portfolio recognized at the same time is incredibly meaningful because it validates what we've been building," said Carolyn Aronson, Founder, CEO and sole owner of It's a 10® Enterprises. "I'm incredibly proud of what It's a 10® Haircare has become over the past 20 years, but I've never viewed myself as a one-brand entrepreneur. I've always believed that great brands begin by identifying what the consumer is missing and creating products that solve real problems. It's a 10® started with that philosophy, and every brand we've built since follows the same principle. Cloud, F.A.S.T. and Rewind It 10 each have a distinct reason to exist and a different consumer to serve, and seeing all three recognized at this level tells me we're doing exactly what we set out to do."

The awards arrive amid significant momentum across the It's a 10® Enterprises portfolio.

F.A.S.T. Haircare , the science-backed hair growth brand built around clinically proven technology, has undergone a significant transformation since being acquired by It's a 10® Enterprises. With virtually no U.S. retail distribution at the time of acquisition, the brand has since been reimagined and rebranded under Aronson's leadership, expanding into more than 5,000 retail locations nationwide across CVS, Sally Beauty, JCPenney and H-E-B, with additional availability through Amazon. Today, F.A.S.T. Haircare is available in 40 countries, demonstrating the brand's evolution from an acquisition with limited U.S. presence into a rapidly growing global haircare business.

, the science-backed hair growth brand built around clinically proven technology, has undergone a significant transformation since being acquired by It's a 10® Enterprises. With virtually no U.S. retail distribution at the time of acquisition, the brand has since been reimagined and rebranded under Aronson's leadership, expanding into more than 5,000 retail locations nationwide across CVS, Sally Beauty, JCPenney and H-E-B, with additional availability through Amazon. Today, F.A.S.T. Haircare is available in 40 countries, demonstrating the brand's evolution from an acquisition with limited U.S. presence into a rapidly growing global haircare business. Rewind It 10 , founded in partnership with Fat Joe, is disrupting the men's grooming category through innovation, high-profile cultural partnerships and a rapidly expanding retail presence. Now available in more than 7,000 retail locations nationwide across CVS, H-E-B, Stop & Shop and Amazon, the brand continues to build significant momentum across the U.S. Earlier this year, Rewind It 10 teamed with Global Brand Ambassador DJ Khaled to introduce its Progressive Greyaway Shampoo, a breakthrough innovation designed to gradually blend grey hair and restore natural-looking color through a simple shampoo routine. That same innovation has now earned recognition in the SheFinds 2026 Best New Beauty Awards.

, founded in partnership with Fat Joe, is disrupting the men's grooming category through innovation, high-profile cultural partnerships and a rapidly expanding retail presence. Now available in more than 7,000 retail locations nationwide across CVS, H-E-B, Stop & Shop and Amazon, the brand continues to build significant momentum across the U.S. Earlier this year, Rewind It 10 teamed with Global Brand Ambassador DJ Khaled to introduce its Progressive Greyaway Shampoo, a breakthrough innovation designed to gradually blend grey hair and restore natural-looking color through a simple shampoo routine. That same innovation has now earned recognition in the SheFinds 2026 Best New Beauty Awards. Cloud Haircare, created to bring high-performance haircare to a new generation at an accessible price point, has experienced rapid national growth since entering the mass market in 2025. Building on its nationwide Walmart presence, Cloud has expanded its footprint to more than 7,000 retail locations nationwide across CVS, H-E-B, Giant Eagle, Sally Beauty and JCPenney, with additional availability on Amazon, significantly broadening its reach across mass, specialty and e-commerce channels.

The portfolio-wide recognition comes during a landmark year for the company. Earlier this year, Inc. named Carolyn Aronson to its 2026 Female Founders 500, recognizing the entrepreneurs shaping the future of their industries through innovation, growth and leadership. At the same time, the company's flagship It's a 10® Haircare is celebrating its 20th anniversary and named Khloé Kardashian its first-ever Global Brand Ambassador, pairing one of beauty's most recognizable personalities with an upcoming comprehensive visual evolution designed to introduce the heritage brand to a new generation while preserving the professional formulas that built its reputation.

What began two decades ago with Aronson behind the salon chair and a belief that one exceptional product could simplify a woman's hair routine has evolved into something considerably larger: a portfolio of brands spanning professional haircare, accessible beauty, hair growth, men's grooming and emerging innovation. The six SheFinds wins further establish It's a 10® Enterprises as an emerging multi-brand force in beauty, with Aronson continuing to apply the product development expertise, entrepreneurial instincts and consumer-first philosophy behind It's a 10® Haircare to an increasingly diverse portfolio.

About It's a 10® Enterprises

Founded by entrepreneur, stylist and product visionary Carolyn Aronson, It's a 10® Enterprises is an independently owned beauty company built on professional-quality performance, innovation, inclusivity and accessibility. Its flagship brand, It's a 10® Haircare, celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026 and is one of the only Latina female-owned professional haircare brands in the world, offering exceptional products through salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. Recognized for its multifunctional, award-winning products, It's a 10® Haircare is home to the category-defining Miracle Leave-In and a portfolio of salon-quality formulas. Building on that success, It's a 10® Enterprises encompasses It's a 10® Haircare, It's a 10® Haircare Tools, Be a 10 Cosmetics, EX10SIONS, F.A.S.T. Haircare, CLOUD Haircare, Rewind It 10 and upcoming launch, ARISE Haircare, uniting a growing portfolio of brands designed to serve distinct consumer needs. Under Aronson's leadership, It's a 10® Enterprises continues to expand across categories, consumer demographics and global markets while remaining independently owned and grounded in the product-performance philosophy that launched It's a 10® Haircare two decades ago.

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