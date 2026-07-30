It's Never Too Late to Learn to Fly: Why More Americans are Pursuing Aviation at Every Stage of Life

Many people have moved from dreaming about getting a pilot license to obtaining one

SEDONA, Ariz., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people dream of flying, but not everyone goes through the training to get their pilot license. Recently, however, there has been an increase in the number of those undergoing the necessary training to become a licensed pilot. Increasingly, people of all ages and backgrounds are learning that it's never too late to learn to fly, and it's actually something within reach for most people.

Untethered Aviation Michelle Smith, co-founder of Untethered Aviation

"Choosing to train for the private pilot license is a dream for many people," said Michelle Smith, co-founder of Untethered Aviation in Sedona, Ariz. "We have many students of all ages and walks of life who are realizing that it's never too late and they are ready to make it happen."

Getting a pilot license appeals to a wide variety of people and for various reasons for doing so. While some people are getting a pilot license to work their way up the ladder and secure an airline job, others are doing it for the lifestyle and travel opportunities that it provides. Being able to take one's own plane for a vacation is a big draw for those seeking pilot training.

According to AVWeb, there has been an increase in the number of people becoming pilots, with the largest share of growth coming from general aviation pilots. The number of people getting their pilot license has been sharply rising since 2020. Their information reports that there have been big gains in the area of female pilots, with an increase in the number of active women pilots, female student pilots, and female commercial and transport pilots.

Here are tips for those considering getting a pilot license:

Determine the motivation. Figure out if you want the license for personal or professional reasons, or perhaps both. No answer is wrong, but it may help in determining what direction you go as you get the license and possibly move on to more advanced training.

Figure out if you want the license for personal or professional reasons, or perhaps both. No answer is wrong, but it may help in determining what direction you go as you get the license and possibly move on to more advanced training. Take a discovery flight. Those who have an interest in getting a private pilot license should first take at least one or more discovery flights. This is an introductory lesson for beginners that will allow the person to experience what it feels like to sit in the left seat at the controls.

Those who have an interest in getting a private pilot license should first take at least one or more discovery flights. This is an introductory lesson for beginners that will allow the person to experience what it feels like to sit in the left seat at the controls. Choose a flight school. When inquiring about flight schools, choose one that is in line with what you are looking for, rather than compromise. A good flight school should offer such things as qualified instructors, well-maintained aircraft, transparency regarding tuition, and mentorship for those seeking a career in the field.

When inquiring about flight schools, choose one that is in line with what you are looking for, rather than compromise. A good flight school should offer such things as qualified instructors, well-maintained aircraft, transparency regarding tuition, and mentorship for those seeking a career in the field. Focus on quality of training. Many people mistakenly look at only the cost of a pilot program. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, people should not make the mistake of choosing a program based on financial concerns alone. They report that the quality of training is very important.

Many people mistakenly look at only the cost of a pilot program. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, people should not make the mistake of choosing a program based on financial concerns alone. They report that the quality of training is very important. No bad reason. Whether someone wants a private pilot license to enhance personal growth, or a career move, or something else, it's okay. The love of flying is enough to warrant getting a private pilot license, even if it's just for a fun pastime. Having a private pilot license gives people a personal freedom that is unmatched, as well as flexibility and opportunities.

Whether someone wants a private pilot license to enhance personal growth, or a career move, or something else, it's okay. The love of flying is enough to warrant getting a private pilot license, even if it's just for a fun pastime. Having a private pilot license gives people a personal freedom that is unmatched, as well as flexibility and opportunities. Don't put it off. Those who have been wanting to get their pilot license should do it now, rather than put it off. This way they have more time to put it to use. You are joining a growing number of people who see the beauty in being able to fly and are making it happen.

Beyond professional pilot training, Untethered Aviation is introducing more people to aviation through memorable flight experiences designed for all ages and experience levels. The company offers scenic flights over Sedona, introductory flight instruction, mountain terrain flight instruction for student and licensed pilots, romantic getaway flights, special event flight experiences, and gift cards that make it easy to share the excitement of flight with family and friends. Whether someone is pursuing a pilot certificate or simply wants to experience the thrill of flying, Untethered Aviation provides opportunities to get into the cockpit and discover the freedom of flight.

"It's important to know that now is a great time to learn to fly," added Smith. "The future of personal aviation vehicles is not that far away and it will in most cases require a private pilot license. Get started now and before you know it you can be on your way toward a new career or navigating your family on their next vacation destination. You will never regret having gone to pilot school. It's a whole new kind of freedom!"

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers was $226,600 in May 2024. The median annual wage for commercial pilots was $122,670 in May 2024. They report that to become an airline or commercial pilot, candidates typically need a bachelor's degree in any field and obtain flight training and commercial experience.

Untethered Aviation offers a comprehensive flight training program in Sedona, Ariz., one of the most beautiful, but also one of the most demanding training environments in the country. The school offers private pilot certification, instrument rating, commercial pilot certification and ground school. In addition to professional flight instruction, the company offers scenic flights, introductory flight lessons, mountain terrain flight instruction, romantic getaway packages, special event flight experiences, and gift certificates, making aviation accessible whether someone is pursuing a career as a pilot or simply looking for an unforgettable experience. To learn more, schedule a flight, or tour one of the company's locations, visit: https://untetheredaviation.com/

About Untethered Aviation

Founded by Michelle Smith and Michael Wolford, Untethered Aviation is dedicated to making aviation more accessible through unforgettable flight experiences and professional pilot training. The company offers pilot training through its flight school in Sedona, Arizona, along with scenic air tours, romantic getaway packages, and special event flights. Untethered Aviation operates in Sedona, Arizona and is committed to bringing unique aviation experiences to aspiring pilots, adventure seekers, and travelers. For more information, visit: https://untetheredaviation.com

Sources:

AvWeb. FAA Pilot Population Climbs Again in 2025. April 2026.

https://avweb.com/aviation-news/faa-pilot-population-climbs-again-in-2025/

Bureau of Labor Statistics. Airline and Commercial Pilots. August 2025.

https://www.bls.gov/ooh/transportation-and-material-moving/airline-and-commercial-pilots.htm#tab-1

Federal Aviation Administration. Pilot School Information. June 2026.

https://www.faa.gov/training_testing/training/pilot_schools

SOURCE Untethered Aviation