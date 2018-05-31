"It's Possible" - MDC Partner Agencies Collaborate to Launch Yes and Company

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This week MDC Partners agencies Bruce Mau Design, Hello Design, Northstar and Varick collaboratively announced the launch of Yes and Company, the first vertically integrated specialist network designed to serve modern brand marketers. The companies are joining forces to bring clients a scalable, cohesive and comprehensive strategic and creative offering that brings together world-class specialties in research, branding, digital, experience and media. The newly-formed network will be helmed by MDC Partners' Managing Director and President of Digital Michael Bassik, who will become Yes and Company's CEO.

"Agencies that do it all are no replacement for specialists that do it best," said Bassik. "Marketers are in search of agile, skilled and collaborative teams that can help them expertly navigate disruption. We formed Yes and Company to create the first truly cross-disciplinary specialist network, because we believe it's possible for clients to have deep expertise and seamless integration at the same time."

Yes and Company forms a global network of 200 collaborative specialists with experience working with leading brand marketers including Allstate, Asics, Audi, Delta, Diageo, Facebook, Netflix and Tillamook. Creating a collaborative layer across diverse disciplines gives clients a more nimble and adept agency offering, while giving each agency a deeper bench of talent and a more comprehensive set of services.

"BMD is thrilled to be part of the Yes and Company platform," said Hunter Tura, President and CEO of brand strategy and design firm Bruce Mau Design. "Our collaboration puts our clients' needs first. By leveraging the strengths of our network, we're able to drive significant growth, increase awareness and create opportunities for deeper customer engagement."

"Our approach is global, digitally-led and holistic," said Jeffrey Histed, CEO of leading market research and strategy firm Northstar. "Being vertical means we can support clients through the entire customer journey — from research, branding and design, to experience, creative, and media."

Already, the group has signed on Just Salad, the healthy fast casual restaurant chain that employs 1,000 people in 34 locations globally, as its first client, and it is working with a multi-national consumer electronics company to launch a new product later this year. In addition, all four agencies will continue to operate separately under their current leadership teams to service existing clients, tapping Yes and Company partners or going to market holistically when new opportunities arise.

"The beauty is that each agency can continue to hone its own specialized expertise and talent, while offering clients more comprehensive services and more effective outcomes," said David Lai, CEO and Creative Director at digital creative and technology agency Hello Design.

"Yes and Company is the rare example of agencies choosing to collaborate on behalf of clients," said Paul Dolan, CEO of Varick. "Together we can provide a truly integrated solution to the clients we serve, adding research, creative and technology to our best-in-class digital media capabilities."

"Yes and Company was born out of the entrepreneurial and creative spirit of our agency partners, and their collective drive to lead clients forward," said Scott Kauffman, Chairman & CEO of MDC Partners. "By putting client interests first, we draw an important distinction between legacy networks that consolidate and progressive partners who collaborate."

