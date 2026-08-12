ITURAN PRESENTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

News provided by

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Aug 12, 2026, 06:30 ET

Record revenue of $104.8 million, up 21%, with subscription revenue up 25% year-over-year; EBITDA up 24% to a record $28.5 million

AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2026.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2026

  • Added 41,000 net subscribers in the quarter, bringing the total subscriber base to 2,711,000.
  • Record quarterly revenue of $104.8 million, a 21% increase year-over-year.
  • Net income of $17.3 million, a 29% increase year-over-year.
  • EBITDA grew to $28.5 million, a 24% increase year-over-year.
  • Record quarterly cash flow from operations of $32.2 million;
  • The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $10 million, or $0.50 per share.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "The second quarter was an excellent quarter for Ituran. Revenue reached a record $104.8 million, a 21% increase year-over-year with our recurring subscription revenue growing by 25% year-over-year. Furthermore, our operating income, EBITDA and net income each grew faster than our revenue, demonstrating the operating leverage in our business model."

Mr. Sheratzky continued, "Our growth remains broad-based across Israel and Latin America, supported by our OEM partnerships and by newer segments. Alongside the core business, our growth initiatives continue to mature. IturanMob, our car rental solution, has expanded into the United States and was recognized during the quarter with a Global Tech Insider award, our Credit Carbon initiative continues to advance, and our Big Data capabilities are gaining commercial traction. We remain confident in our ability to deliver continued growth and profitability throughout 2026."

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenues for the quarter were a record $104.8 million, a 21% increase compared with $86.8 million in the second quarter of last year.

76% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees, and 24% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees for the quarter were $79.8 million, an increase of 25% over the second quarter of last year.

The subscriber base expanded to 2,711,000 by the end of June 2026, marking a quarterly net increase of 41,000 and a year-over-year increase of 163,000.

Subscriber growth in the quarter continued to be driven by organic demand across our core stolen vehicle recovery and telematics businesses in Israel and Latin America, together with the ongoing contribution from our OEM programs.

Product revenues for the quarter were $25.0 million, an 8% increase year-over-year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $53.4 million (50.9% of revenues), a 24% increase compared with $42.9 million (49.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year.

Gross margin on subscription revenues improved to 58.8%, compared to 57.9% in Q2 last year. The gross margin on product revenues was 25.7%, compared to 26.0% last year. The variance in the product gross margin between quarters was due to the change in the product mix sold.

Operating income for the quarter was $23.8 million (22.7% of revenues), representing a 30% increase compared to $18.3 million (21.1% of revenues) in Q2 last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $28.5 million (27.2% of revenues), up 24% from $22.9 million (26.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year.

Finance expenses for the quarter were $1.3 million, similar to finance expenses of $1.3 million in the second quarter of last year. The high level of financial expenses in the quarter was primarily due to the strength of the Israeli Shekel against the US Dollar, which lowered the value of US Dollar linked deposits held in Israel.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $17.3 million (16.5% of revenues), or diluted earnings per share of $0.88, an increase of 29% compared to $13.5 million (15.5% of revenues), or $0.68 per diluted share, in the second quarter of last year.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $32.2 million.

On the balance sheet, as of June 30, 2026, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $103.7 million, which includes no debt. This is compared with net cash, including marketable securities, of $107.6 million, as of year-end last year.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $10 million for the quarter, or $0.50 per share. The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow, and strong balance sheet.

Buy Back

During the quarter $3.0 million in shares were purchased under the Company's share buy-back program. The total remaining authorization is approximately $10 million. Share repurchases will be funded by available cash and will be made in accordance with SEC Rule 10b-18.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a video conference call via the Zoom platform later today, Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9am Eastern Time and 4pm Israel Time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom call, please register at the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mE4jXN-IS0ufW5K5ZyeaUg

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, but not limited to, changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements, even if our assumptions and projections change, except where applicable law may otherwise require us to do so.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management and control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel Aviv-based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.7 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market-leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg

Company Contact
Udi Mizrahi
[email protected] 
Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran
(Israel) +972 3 557 1348 

International Investor Relations 
Ehud Helft 
[email protected] 
EK Global Investor Relations
(US) +1 212 378 8040

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.






CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




US dollars

June 30,




December 31,

(In thousands)

2026




2025

(unaudited)




Current assets

 





Cash and cash equivalents

103,700



107,551

Investments in marketable securities

3



3

Accounts receivable (net of provision for credit loss)

66,527



58,517

Other current assets

53,027



48,360

Inventories

24,974



23,213

248,231



237,644







Long-term investments and other assets





Investments in affiliated companies

503



517

Investments in other companies

1,874



1,542

Other non-current assets

5,695



5,413

Deferred income taxes

18,489



15,684

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

33,027



28,480

59,588



51,636







Property and equipment, net

42,915



39,386







Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

8,004



8,878







Intangible assets, net

9,563



8,839







Goodwill 

40,119



39,831



































Total assets

408,420



386,214











ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)




US dollars

June 30,


December 31,

(In thousands)

2026


2025

(unaudited)



Current liabilities

 




Accounts payable 

25,725


19,082

Deferred revenues

29,427


27,206

Other current liabilities

67,211


57,817

122,363


104,105






Long-term liabilities






Liability for employee rights upon retirement

39,839


35,080

Deferred income taxes

751


531

Deferred revenues

14,513


14,876

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

4,156


4,745

Other non-current liabilities

1,259


2,391

60,518


57,623
























Stockholders' equity

218,372


217,564

Non-controlling interests

7,167


6,922

Total equity

225,539


224,486




































Total liabilities and equity

408,420


386,214










ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



US dollars


Six months period
ended June 30,

Three months period
ended June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025

2026

2025

 

Revenues:

Telematics services


(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

155,224

125,936

79,824

63,756

Telematics products

52,230

47,312

24,964

23,037


207,454

173,248

104,788

86,793

 

Cost of revenues:

Telematics services


63,949

52,734

32,887

26,835

Telematics products

40,711

35,574

18,551

17,037


104,660

88,308

51,438

43,872

 

 

Gross profit

102,794

84,940

53,350

42,921

Research and development expenses


10,555

9,920

5,538

5,058

Selling and marketing expenses


10,754

8,634

5,521

4,375

General and administrative expenses


35,848

29,369

18,533

15,131

Other expenses (income), net

(180)

27

-

21

Operating income

45,817

36,990

23,758

18,336

Financing expenses, net

(740)

(782)

(1,327)

(1,328)

Income before income tax

45,077

36,208

22,431

17,008

Income tax expenses


(10,159)

(7,329)

(4,592)

(3,263)

Share in profit (losses) of affiliated companies, net

(59)

(18)

(14)

16

Net income for the period

34,859

28,861

17,825

13,761

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(758)

(816)

(498)

(308)

Net income attributable to the company


34,101

28,045

17,327

13,453




















Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to
     Company's stockholders

1.72

1.41

0.88

0.67


























Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares
     outstanding (in thousands

19,802

19,894


19,773

19,894

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.






CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


US dollars


Six months period
ended June 30,

Three months period
ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2026

2025

2026

2025


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities








Net income for the period

34,859

28,861

17,825

13,761

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating
    activities:








Depreciation and amortization

9,299

9,230

4,652

4,602

Loss in respect of trading marketable securities and other investments

-

8

-

-

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement

2,343

1,622

1,235

591

Share in losses (profit) of affiliated companies, net

59

18

14

(16)

Deferred income taxes

(2,255)

(387)

(1,042)

(302)

Capital loss on sale of property and equipment, net

124

89

180

58

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(4,638)

(7,691)

4,233

(1,127)

Decrease in other current and non-current assets

188

4,800

1,706

4,822

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(655)

(58)

(3,160)

72

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

5,477

(124)

3,173

(393)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

833

1,354

(996)

607

Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities

4,834

163

4,399

(249)

Net cash provided by operating activities

50,468

37,885

32,219

22,426










Cash flows from investment activities








Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement,
     net of withdrawals

(2,476)

(852)

(1,324)

(560)

Capital expenditures

(11,937)

(11,874)

(6,634)

(5,264)

Investments in affiliated and other companies, net

(172)

(110)

(124)

(106)

Repayment of (investment in) long-term deposit

(123)

(23)

(109)

61

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

717

454

424

154

Net cash used in investment activities

(13,991)

(12,405)

(7,767)

(5,715)










Cash flows from financing activities








Short term credit from banking institutions, net

-

(114)

-

-

Acquisition of company shares

(3,579)

-

(3,048)

-

Dividend paid


(39,761)

(17,705)

(29,840)

(9,947)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

(1,913)

(1,677)

-

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(45,253)

(19,496)

(32,888)

(9,947)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

4,925

5,394

4,167

6,288

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(3,851)

11,378

(4,269)

13,052

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

107,551

77,357

107,969

75,683

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period

103,700

88,735

103,700

88,735
















































 

Supplementary information on financing activities not involving cash flows:

 In May 2026, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$10 million. The dividend was paid in July 2026.

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

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