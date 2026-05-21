IXSAR Capital Launches Focused Venture Platform Backing the Future of Space Technology, Autonomy, and Robotics

San Francisco-based venture firm partners early with technical founders building intelligent systems and critical infrastructure for the physical world

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IXSAR Capital, a San Francisco–based venture firm investing at the frontier of Space Technology, Autonomy, and Robotics, today announced its focused venture platform designed to back technical founders building the next generation of intelligent systems, physical AI, and advanced infrastructure.

IXSAR Capital, Investing X Space-tech, Autonomy and Robotics

IXSAR Capital partners early with founders developing hard engineering solutions across orbit, road, factory, field, and other complex operating environments. The firm is built around a concentrated, high-conviction strategy and provides hands-on support across customer access, go-to-market strategy, talent, supply chain, manufacturing, regulatory pathways, and strategic partnerships.

"Software changed the world through code. The next wave will be defined by intelligent systems that move through, sense, and reshape the physical world," said John Gabriel, General Partner of IXSAR Capital. "IXSAR Capital was created for the founders building in that frontier—where deep technical execution, commercial discipline, and long-term strategic support matter from day one."

IXSAR focuses on companies operating in three core sectors:

Space Technology — infrastructure, systems, and enabling technologies supporting the expanding space economy.

— infrastructure, systems, and enabling technologies supporting the expanding space economy. Autonomy — intelligent platforms capable of perception, planning, and real-world execution.

— intelligent platforms capable of perception, planning, and real-world execution. Robotics — machines and systems that automate, augment, and transform physical industries.

For founders, IXSAR Capital offers more than capital. The firm works with early-stage teams on technical and commercial diligence, customer introductions, enterprise and OEM partnerships, dual-use pathways, manufacturing strategy, and key hires. IXSAR is particularly focused on companies where engineering depth creates durable advantages and where execution requires navigating complex markets, supply chains, and regulatory environments.

For investors, IXSAR provides focused exposure to sectors the firm believes will shape the coming decade of technology and industrial transformation. Its strategy is designed around concentrated conviction, category specialization, and active company-building support.

"Space, autonomy, and robotics are converging with advances in AI, sensors, edge compute, power systems, and manufacturing," added John Gabriel "That convergence is creating a new class of companies: intelligent systems businesses that can transform logistics, defense, mobility, industrial automation, agriculture, infrastructure, and beyond. IXSAR exists to help those companies become enduring platforms."

Founders building in Space Technology, Autonomy, or Robotics can contact IXSAR Capital at [email protected] with the subject line "Founder Intro." Institutional investors, family offices, and strategic LPs may contact [email protected] with the subject line "LP Inquiry."

About IXSAR Capital

IXSAR Capital is a San Francisco–based venture capital firm investing at the frontier of Space Technology, Autonomy, and Robotics. The firm partners early with technical founders turning hard engineering into durable companies, supporting teams across customer access, go-to-market strategy, talent, supply chain, manufacturing, and regulatory strategy. IXSAR Capital's mission is to back the teams building intelligent systems and infrastructure that will reshape industries and improve how people live and work.

Media Contact

IXSAR Capital

Email: [email protected]

Website: ixsar.com

SOURCE IXSAR