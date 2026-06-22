J-Elephant Received Strategic Investment from Geek+, Expanding Partnership in Pallet Warehouse Automation

BEIJING, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J-Elephant, a pioneer in vertical pallet robot (VPR) technology, announced that it has received a strategic investment from Geek+, a global leader in warehouse robotics, and entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of pallet warehouse automation worldwide.

J-Elephant's Flexible VPR Solution: Built for Real-World Warehouse Conditions

The partnership brings together two complementary players in the global smart logistics sector. J-Elephant will tap into Geek+'s established worldwide sales, deployment, and service network to accelerate product deployment and overseas growth. In turn, Geek+ will fold J-Elephant's VPR technology into its offerings, addressing growing demand for low-infrastructure pallet warehouse automation while strengthening its competitiveness across a broader range of warehouse applications .

I. Growing Demand for low-infrastructure Pallet Warehouse Automation

Pallets are the foundational unit of factory production lines and warehouse logistics. As such, high-density pallet storage automation has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global smart logistics market. Yet conventional automated high-bay warehouse systems carry prohibitive costs: substantial capital outlays, extended installation periods, and incompatibility with legacy facilities. These hurdles have long kept automation out of reach for the majority of warehouses worldwide. What the market urgently needs is a solution that is infrastructure-light, quick to deploy, and delivers fast ROI—without requiring extensive facility upgrades.

J-Elephant's proprietary VPR directly addresses these challenges. With reliable storage and retrieval at heights of 4 to 11 meters, ultra-narrow-aisle capability, zone-by-zone deployment without production downtime, and low upfront investment, the company has carved a new path in flexible pallet automation. For Geek+, a veteran with deep global autonomous mobile robot (AMR) market experience, the long-term growth potential of flexible pallet automation has been unmistakable. This partnership reflects the growing demand for flexible, cost-effective pallet warehouse automation solutions worldwide.

II. Ecosystem Synergy: Strengthening the Global Product Foundation

The partnership goes beyond technology sharing—it is a concerted effort to make high-density pallet storage automation more accessible and cost-effective, bridging the gap between large-scale enterprises and small-to-medium manufacturers. At the same time, the collaboration enables J-Elephant to expand its technical capabilities and solution portfolio in three key areas:

Open-Architecture Integration

By optimizing standard communication protocols on an open architecture, the VPR system can now seamlessly integrate with Geek+ and third-party warehouse orchestration platforms. This enables end-to-end coordination across pallet storage, movement, and picking—all within a single unified workflow. Expanded Product Portfolio

The company continues to push the boundaries of pallet storage height and storage density, while introducing new high-lift, narrow-aisle models designed specifically for international markets. The result is a full product matrix that meets diverse operational requirements across all major global regions. Enhanced Solution Versatility

J-Elephant has developed standardized, deployable solution packages tailored for greenfield warehouses, brownfield retrofits, and multi-story facilities. These turnkey systems are purpose-built for high-value industries including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and renewable energy.

III. Global Expansion: Strengthening Competitiveness in Intelligent Robotics

Through this partnership, J-Elephant gains immediate access to Geek+'s established sales, delivery, and service and support network across more than 40 countries. This accelerates the global deployment of VPR systems with three clear advantages: lower implementation costs, shorter lead times, and greater operational flexibility—directly addressing the digital transformation needs of manufacturing and logistics companies worldwide.

More importantly, this collaboration marks a strategic shift for China's warehouse automation industry from simply exporting products to exporting an entire ecosystem—strengthening the global position of Chinese intelligent robotics within the broader logistics supply chain.

About Geek+ (Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd.)



Geek+ is a global leader in warehouse robotics, offering a comprehensive portfolio of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions that power intelligent logistics upgrades across industries. With a sales, operations, and service network spanning more than 40 countries, the company serves over 950 blue-chip clients—including Walmart, Toyota, Siemens, and BMW—across retail, e-commerce, apparel, pharmaceuticals, third-party logistics, renewable energy, and automotive. Backed by the industry's largest commercial deployment footprint, Geek+ is the trusted partner for companies seeking to transform their warehouse operations at scale.

About J-Elephant (J-Elephant Technology Co., Ltd.)



J-Elephant is a pioneer in vertical pallet robot (VPR) technology and a leading provider of flexible pallet warehouse automation solutions. The company is purpose-built around a single mission: making pallet warehouse automation simpler, faster, and more accessible—fundamentally rethinking the traditional automated warehouse model. Its flexible VPR-based solutions eliminate the complexity and capital intensity of legacy systems, enabling customers to deploy high-density pallet storage systems with unprecedented speed and ease.

Already serving multiple Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders, J-Elephant has built a strong project delivery track record across pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, clean energy, and semiconductors. With a nationwide deployment network and an expanding international presence, the company is rapidly scaling to meet global demand.

SOURCE J-Elephant