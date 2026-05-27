Jade Signature selected for hospitality-driven service program with Forbes Travel Guide

The award-winning oceanfront landmark in Sunny Isles Beach is participating in a new initiative designed to elevate service standards in high-rise communities.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jade Signature is one of the seven inaugural residences participating in a new program to bring hospitality-level service standards into luxury residential living as part of FirstService Residential's collaboration with ATELIER CX, the consulting division of Forbes Travel Guide.

Positioned along one of South Florida's most sought-after stretches of coastline, Jade Signature is set within Sunny Isles Beach's established luxury corridor, just north of Bal Harbour and within close proximity to premier shopping, dining and parks. The building's design, resident experience and amenity offering create an optimal environment for advancing a more structured, hospitality-informed service model.

"Jade Signature has always reflected a thoughtful approach to luxury living, where architecture, amenities and experience come together seamlessly," said Michael Ryan, general manager. "As the property's management company, FirstService Residential is proud to support this new initiative to elevate how service is delivered, aligned with world-class standards."

Doug Putman, Board president, added, "Our residents expect a high level of professionalism and consistency. Participating in this program reinforces the Board's commitment to ensuring service evolves alongside the building's reputation and the expectations of those who live here."

Marcelo Violland, Board vice president, added, "From the beginning, there has been a strong alignment between the Board, our management team, and our residents around the level of experience we want to deliver at Jade Signature. We share a clear vision for operating at a truly world-class standard. "

"This initiative reflects where the luxury residential market is heading," said Hector Vargas, president, South Florida high-rise, FirstService Residential. "At properties like Jade Signature, Boards are focused on creating a highly intentional resident experience. It's exciting to partner with a Board that values innovation and sees the opportunity to bring a more structured, hospitality-driven service model to life."

Completed in 2018, Jade Signature is a 57-story oceanfront tower with 192 residences. It was designed by Herzog & de Meuron and developed by Fortune International Group, with interiors by Pierre-Yves Rochon and landscape architecture by Raymond Jungles.

The building was conceived with a focus on connection to its surroundings, with a layout that links the arrival experience, common spaces and beachfront environments in a continuous flow. Its east-to-west "flow-through" residences offer views of both the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, reinforcing an indoor-outdoor lifestyle that is central to the resident experience.

Jade Signature has received multiple international awards for architecture and residential design, including recognition from the American Architecture Awards and the International Property Awards programs.

Click here to find more information about this program

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About Forbes Travel Guide and ATELIER CX

Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global authority on luxury hospitality, provides world-class professional services through its consulting division ATELIER CX to service-oriented businesses such as luxury retail, residential, air travel, private clubs and more through bespoke training solutions, custom service standards and expert evaluation services.

SOURCE FirstService Residential