Jah Mama, "Everybody and their Mama's Favorite Sauce" Announces their Official, Highly Anticipated Launch

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jah Mama Sauce, a unique hot sauce blend inspired by family tradition and a passion for cooking, officially launched on May 1, 2021. A sneak peek of the hot sauce was given after a pre-launch teaser collaboration with Side Pie Pizza in Altadena, CA, where it quickly gained traction with media and celebrities such as supermodel Bella Hadid, the legendary singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams, fashion designer and DJ Virgil Abloh, and hit music producer Benny Blanco, as well as rappers including ASAP Ferg and Buddy. Jah Mama has earned its spot as one of the most stand out hot sauces on the market with its one-of-a-kind pepper blend; a must-try for spice enthusiasts and anyone else looking to improve their cooking game with rare flavors.

"Growing up, my family had "pepper sauce" with almost every meal. It was a staple in our kitchen and the foundational flavor in my family's cooking. I was inspired to reinvent my own blend of my mother's pepper sauce during quarantine as a way to connect with home, and to celebrate and honor the life of my mama," says founder and Jah Mama Sauce creator, Jahphet Landis (aka Roofeeo). "What makes Jah Mama unique is the Latin Caribbean soul, the story, and the celebration of family and culture behind it, not to mention the potent kick of spice that will bring any food to life."

The sentiment, uniqueness, and overall delicious flavor of Jah Mama has gained the attention from high profile investors such as Electric Feel Ventures, Talent Resources Ventures, Chetrit Ventures, and Kygo's Palm Tree Crew as authentic believers and fans of the sauce.

"﻿It's not every day I come across a product that blows my mind like Jah Mama," said investor and hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman. "Wow, just wow."

Jah Mama fuses the flavors of select scotch bonnet peppers with a unique blend of Caribbean inspired spices, complemented by dates for a hint of sweet to offset the heat. Combine this mouth-watering recipe with a 'Jah Mama Empanada' or any other dish that needs a kick. Almost every dish works with or is made better with Jah Mama, from typical Latin Caribbean dishes like coconut rice and peas, breakfast food such as eggs and avocado toast, to lo-mein and fried rice, the pairing combinations are vast and truly endless. Jah Mama is available for $12.99, and can be ordered directly on https://jahmamasauce.com/ or can be found in-store at exclusive locations in Los Angeles, such as Open Market, Babylon, and Wally's. You can also follow Jah Mama on Instagram, @jahmamasauce.

Founded in 2020 by Roofeeo, Jah Mama Sauce is a unique twist on a family scotch bonnet pepper sauce recipe. After his move to LA, Roofeeo's mom would send him her beloved hot sauce, a family recipe circulating through several generations. Roofeeo's friends fell in love with the sauce, dubbing it Jah Mama's hot sauce, a name that gained traction for encompassing the product's value and sentiment. Roofeeo's passion for cooking began as a sentimental reminder of home and resulted in a special recipe with his personal blend inspired by the secret sauce he grew up on.

