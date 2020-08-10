Jake "Body by Jake" Steinfeld Partners with Keurig Dr Pepper and L.A. Libations to Disrupt the Nutrition Shake Category with "Don't Quit! ®"

"My life's work has always been about providing hope and good health to all Americans," said Jake Steinfeld. "The two words that have guided my life - "Don't Quit!" - have never been more important than the current moment. My new Don't Quit! nutrition shakes have an incredibly clean label and they taste delicious! Life is about moments; and the moment has come to shake up the world with Don't Quit!"

Packed with 26 essential vitamins and minerals, Don't Quit! Original comes in four fantastic flavors: chocolate, chai tea, orangesicle, and vanilla. Each ready-to-drink nutrition shake provides a generous 10g of protein. Don't Quit! MAX shakes come in chocolate and vanilla, and pack 30g of protein with only 1g of sugar.

"Don't Quit! has the clean-label advantage for which doctors like me have been long advocating. Until now, many of the options that patients had to choose from included ingredients that can cause inflammation and digestive problems in some consumers. With Don't Quit!, I feel confident that my patients are going to get the protein, nutrients, and vitamins they need," said Judi Woolger, M.D., FACP, M.S., Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Don't Quit! has been Jake's mantra ever since he didn't make his eighth-grade basketball team. His dad bought him a set of weights that changed his life and propelled him to become the first Hollywood personal trainer with clients including Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford. Jake is also the inventor of FitTV and ExerciseTV, and he's a New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-selling author. As Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors Fitness Councils, Jake has taken childhood obesity head-on working with communities to bring health, fitness and the spirit of Don't Quit! to kids across the country. Don't Quit! fitness centers have been placed in 32 states and counting.

Don't Quit! daily nutrition shakes are the latest extension of a movement – a movement built on health, nutrition and the spirit of Don't Quit! to help people thrive in life. The foundation of Don't Quit! is built upon powerful words from a poem by John Greenleaf Whitter that fueled Jake's drive to overcome obstacles: "Stick to the fight when you're hardest hit. It's when things seem worst that you must not quit."

Minority investors in Don't Quit! nutrition shakes include Keurig Dr Pepper and L.A. Libations. "Our investment in Don't Quit! daily nutrition shakes gives Keurig Dr Pepper the opportunity to fill white space within our beverage portfolio with a differentiated product in the adult nutrition category that's clamoring for clean ingredients and innovation," said Derek Hopkins, Chief Commercial Office for Keurig Dr Pepper. "No matter the age range, today's consumers understand the importance of staying healthy and active. We are excited to partner with Jake – a pioneer in the fitness category for four decades – and his new line of clean shakes to provide a better solution for American's daily nutritional needs."

"There is white space in the adult nutrition category for a clean-label great-tasting option that consumers can believe in and be proud of," said Danny Stepper, CEO of L.A. Libations and Co-Founder of Don't Quit! "With Don't Quit!, the promise of real adult nutrition has finally arrived."

Don't Quit! daily nutrition shakes are available at select retailers nationwide, including Safeway, Kroger and Walmart, and at DontQuit.com with a suggested retail price of $8.99 for a six-pack of Don't Quit Original and $9.99 for a four-pack of Don't Quit MAX. Orders begin shipping today, Aug. 10.

About Jake Steinfeld

Jake "Body by Jake" Steinfeld has been an innovator and entrepreneur since creating the personal fitness training industry. He established "Body by Jake" Inc. in 1980 to develop merchandise, programming, partnerships and other multimedia endeavors, all promoting the benefits of healthy living - and the motivation to get there. Jake also created FitTV, America's first 24-hour fitness lifestyle television network which he sold to News Corp. Jake launched ExerciseTV, the first on-demand fitness television network in partnership with Comcast, New Balance and Time Warner. He is also the founder of Major League Lacrosse and the World Series of Youth Lacrosse. Jake was appointed by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to serve as Chairman of the California Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports and is presently going into his tenth year as Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils. Jake was chosen to be an official Olympic torchbearer to carry the inspirational flame for the 2012 Olympic Games in London, England and has proudly served as Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades, CA.

About L.A Libations

Founded by three best friends and beverage executives in 2009, L.A. Libations is a next generation beverage creator and incubator specializing in emerging brands. L.A. Libations (LAL) has established itself as a best-in-class entrepreneurial beverage company by forging industry successes, enjoying investment events, and prized brand exits with some of the biggest beverage companies in the world. As the Emerging Beverage Category Captain and a trusted advisor to many of the country's largest retailers, LAL drives innovation in the "better for you" category growth. LAL has provided services for established brands, such as: Zico Coconut Water, Core Water, Body Armor; partnered with emerging brands like Space Shake, Limitless, and Well Well; or created brands such as Gloe, and Arriba Chelada. To learn more about L.A. Libations, visit lalibations.com or on Instagram through @lalibations.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

