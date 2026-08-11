Jake Collective Partners with The Jed Foundation (JED) to Safeguard the Wellbeing of Students Who Perceive Themselves and their World Differently

Collaboration will develop a comprehensive blueprint to provide neurodivergent students with mental health support and effective interventions for the entirety of their education.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Collective, a nonprofit foundation and LLC impact investment engine dedicated to improving the lives of neurodivergent young people, has launched a multiyear partnership with The Jed Foundation (JED) to develop a research-based framework to support the mental health of neurodivergent students, including those with autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), other learning disabilities, and neurodevelopmental differences.

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According to a 2024 YouGov poll of more than 1,000 people, 30% of Americans under 30 self-identify as neurodivergent. Neurodivergent young people are significantly more likely to experience anxiety, depression, social isolation, and suicidal ideation than their neurotypical peers, and are at greater risk of suicide. Although neurodivergent young people represent an ever-growing number of K-12 and college-age students, schools have faced challenges implementing relevant support systems and interventions to promote mental health and prevent suicide among this population.

"Too often, one-size-fits-all interventions at K-12 schools, colleges and universities fail to provide specialized support to neurodivergent students," says Melissa Floren Filippone, CEO of Jake Collective. "Moreover, the lack of comprehensive approaches to mental health promotion and suicide prevention designed for neurodivergent students can prevent teachers, guidance counselors, and in-school mental health professionals from recognizing a serious emerging threat to the student's wellbeing. With JED, we will equip educators and support teams with recommended best practices to better serve the wellbeing of neurodivergent students."

JED, a leading nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults nationwide, brings deep expertise in youth mental health, systems change, and institutional partnerships. Reaching over 10 million youth through its programs, JED works directly with high schools, colleges, school districts, and youth-serving community-based organizations to implement the JED Comprehensive Approach to Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention.

Jake Collective and JED will partner to identify schools interested in making a commitment to support neurodivergent students, and pilot-test recommendations within their programs. Researchers will gather input from neurodivergent students, caregivers, and educators about the efficacy of the support students are currently receiving. They will explore what works, what can be improved, and recommend additional interventions to help neurodivergent students thrive socially and emotionally.

Through this original research, and a rigorous assessment of the best available resources, the joint initiative will build on JED's Comprehensive Approach to create a support model for neurodivergent students. The model will incorporate a deep understanding of their unique challenges and the most effective means of engaging this group of young people. The resulting framework will be shared widely with school system administrators, colleges, universities, and mental health professionals.

"The Jed Foundation has a history of demonstrated impact, built on our Comprehensive Approach to Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention, and robust frameworks that integrate a deep understanding of existing knowledge, new research, expert, youth, and lived-experience insights," said John MacPhee, CEO of JED. "Our partnership with Jake Collective will help K-12 school systems and higher education bring tailored support and approaches for neurodivergent students, ultimately helping all students flourish."

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs support right now, text, call, or chat 988, or text HOME (or HOLA) to 741-741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

About Jake Collective

Jake Collective is a nonprofit foundation and impact investment engine dedicated to improving the lives of neurodivergent young people. By building a flywheel of scaled data, capital, clinical care, and human understanding, the organization works to transform how neurodivergence is seen and supported. Jake Collective is privately funded and is not soliciting or accepting donations at this time. For more information, visit jakecollective.org.

Connect with Jake Collective: LinkedIn

About The Jed Foundation

JED is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools, colleges, school districts, and youth-serving community-based organizations to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health.

Connect with JED: Email | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Snapchat | YouTube

Media Contacts

Michele Schimmel

Head of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

Justin Barbo

Director of Public Relations

The Jed Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE The Jed Foundation; Jake Collective