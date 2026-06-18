JAMBA CELEBRATES NATIONAL SMOOTHIE DAY WITH THE RETURN OF $1 SMOOTHIES AND KICKS OFF SUMMER WITH THREE DAYS OF DEALS

Jamba Is Serving Up Refreshing Ways to Celebrate the Kickoff to Summer with a Weekend of Deals!

ATLANTA, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the official start of summer, Jamba is bringing back its most popular deal of the year for National Smoothie Day — $1 Small Smoothies1 on Sunday, June 21 — as part of a three-day kickoff to summer celebration running from June 20 through June 22, 2026.

The weekend of deals is the perfect boost to the season's most anticipated moment: the official start of summer. It's the ultimate kickoff to the season of sunshine, and Jamba is ready to fuel the excitement of all the warm weather adventures with sunshine in every sip.

Jamba Celebrates National Smoothie Day Kick Off Summer with Jamba

"Summer is all about creating celebratory moments, and at Jamba, we're excited to welcome guests into our stores to kick off the season with a weekend full of fun activities and delicious offers," said Kate Morgan, Vice President of Marketing, Jamba. "Whether you're celebrating the first day of summer, or just the pure joy of a $1 Smoothie, we're giving fans even more reasons to enjoy summer with Jamba."

THE KICKOFF TO SUMMER WEEKEND LINEUP:

Saturday, June 20 — The weekend starts with a $2 Small Strawberry Lemon Twist Over Ice or the exclusive Watermelon Over Ice returning for one day only , available in-store only at participating locations. 2



The weekend starts with a , available in-store only at participating locations. Sunday, June 21 (National Smoothie Day) — Score a $1 Small Mango-A-Go-Go® or Strawberry Whirl™ Smoothie , in-store only from 10am–2pm. The first 100 guests at each participating location will also receive a Golden Ticket 3 scratch-off for the chance to win free Smoothies for a year — up to 50 lucky winners nationwide.



Score a , in-store only from 10am–2pm. The first 100 guests at each participating location will also receive a Golden Ticket scratch-off for the chance to win free Smoothies for a year — up to 50 lucky winners nationwide. Monday, June 22 — Jamba Rewards Members get $2 off any sized Smoothie of their choice, available in-store or online all day.4

All offers are available at participating Jamba locations nationwide. Guests can find their nearest location and sign up for Jamba Rewards at https://www.jamba.com/.

1Offer valid in store only from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm local time on 6/21/26 for one (1) 16 oz Mango-A-Go-Go® or Strawberry Whirl™ Smoothie for $1 (excluding add-ons, extras, and taxes) at participating locations (drive thrus and kiosks excluded) while supplies last. One per person. Must be present in store to redeem offer. Offer is not valid with any other offer or reward or on third party delivery. Void where prohibited. Jamba reserves the right to end promotion at any time without prior notice.

2Offer valid on 6/20/2026 for a $2 Small Watermelon Over Ice or Strawberry Lemon Twist Over Ice (excluding grab n go, add-ons, extras, substitutions, taxes & fees) at participating locations. Single use, one per person per visit. Valid in-store only. Offer not valid with any other offer or reward, or on third-party delivery. Other fees and taxes may apply; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

3Offer valid for one scratch-off coupon per person for the first 100 guests at participating locations on June 21, 2026, while supplies last. Excludes Hawaii, airport, and university locations. Available in-store only; not valid for online orders or third-party delivery purchases. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law.

4Offer exclusive to Jamba Rewards Members at participating locations. Offer valid for $2 off one (1) any sized Smoothie (excluding add-ons, substitutions, taxes & fees) order online or in store on 6/22/26 at participating locations. Must apply reward at checkout. Single use. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

ABOUT JAMBA

Founded in 1990, Jamba is a leading global lifestyle brand that specializes in serving freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls and bites for those on the go. As of March 29, 2026, Jamba had over 750 locations in 36 U.S. states and across 9 countries and territories. Join Jamba rewards for special offers. For more information, visit jamba.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or X.

SOURCE Jamba