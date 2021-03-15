James & Diana White Launch The Sweet Feet Foundation

MIAMI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James and Diana White are proud to announce the start of The Sweet Feet Foundation, which provides college scholarships to underprivileged students. This allows students to continue their education and pursue their future aspirations with the financial resources they need and proper mentorship.

"I'm excited to start this foundation because it will help kids that might not have the opportunity or resources to put themselves through college and continue their education," stated James White, Founder and President of The Sweet Feet Foundation. "To help kids further their education would put them in a better position to achieve their goals and dreams."

James White is a running back in the NFL where he has played the last 7 years with the New England Patriots. James is a 3x Superbowl Champion, a 3x Captain and was voted by teammates and won the Ed Block Courage Award in 2020. He played college football at the University of Wisconsin, where he met his wife Diana.

"I know the benefits of scholarships since I was able to attend college with financial help due to my family not having the income to put me through college," added Diana White. "I am grateful I was able to attend college and graduate with a degree and we hope to bridge the gap and allow more kids to do the same."

The Sweet Feet Foundation's main goal is to cover the costs for education by providing scholarships for students that cannot afford to go to college or have to take out loans in order to further their careers. The foundation also plans to host various drives throughout the year to provide necessities for low-income families.

"This foundation is something Diana and I have wanted to start for a long time, and we are excited to finally put it in motion and give back to kids across the nation to help them achieve their educational goals," said James. "I myself am finishing my degree currently and will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin this spring. I know a college degree is greatly beneficial and can open up a lot of doors for career opportunities."

Founded in 2021 by James White and his wife Diana, The Sweet Feet Foundation's mission is to provide scholarships and resources for the underprivileged youth for both athletic and academic students. The organization wants to give more opportunities for students to attain their goals for a better education, career and life by providing guidance and mentorship for their future endeavors. The Sweet Feet Foundation hopes to fundraise additional money as a 501(c)(3) to provide scholarships to more kids in need. JAMES WHITE – "SWEET FEET" (sweetfeet28.com)

