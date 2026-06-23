Healthcare Pioneer, Humanitarian, and Author. The man the New York Times called "a pioneer in his field" and the Wall Street Journal described as "visionary" wanted most to be remembered for rescuing children from trafficking. James M. Sweeney passed away on June 17th, 2026.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most transformative and least predictable figures in American healthcare history, James M. Sweeney was known to those closest to him as Cheetah — and to those even closer, as Dad, Grandpa, and Brother.

James M. Sweeney, Founder of the Home Infusion Therapy Industry, Has Died

Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jim moved with his family to San Diego where he began working in the supply room of Sharp Hospital as a teen. The urgency of what happened inside those walls became ingrained in him. After graduating from Kearny High School, he served as a combat medic in the U.S. Army Medical Corps before earning his degree from San Diego State University.

In 1979, Jim founded Caremark on a deceptively simple insight: patients receiving intravenous therapy didn't need to be in a hospital. They could be treated at home — more comfortably, less expensively, with their families. The industry didn't exist yet. Jim created it. Caremark was profitable within six months, grew to 75 centers nationwide within seven years, and was ultimately acquired by CVS. He is recognized today as the founder of the home infusion therapy industry. Over six decades, he went on to found fourteen companies that saved or extended the lives of millions.

In his final decade, Jim wrote Creative Insecurity: Lean into the Unknown and Unleash Your Inner Misfit (Post Hill Press/Simon & Schuster), co-authored with Rhonda Lauritzen. He founded Kids Set Free, which merged with OUR Rescue, to fight human trafficking and child exploitation. His last role was Strategic Advisor and Chairman of the Board at Dremana Productions in Austin, Texas, where he also served as a Stephen Minister at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church and mentored a younger generation of entrepreneurs.

James M. Sweeney leaves behind his beloved family, a body of work spanning industries, a faith community better for his presence, children whose futures were altered by his commitment, and a creative company that carries his fingerprints on its foundation.

"Lean into the unknown. Unleash your inner misfit."

— James M. Sweeney 1942-2026

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