James Quattrochi Completes Production on Feature Film "That's Amore!" and Returns for Fourth Season of "Tulsa King"

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VP Media Agency LLC announces today that actor, producer, and director James Quattrochi has completed production on the feature film That's Amore! and will return as the character "Sally Dogs" in the fourth season of the Paramount+ series Tulsa King. It will be his third consecutive season on the show.

Photo Courtesy: Jamison Scalia Photo Courtesy: Aeson Rose Photo Courtesy: Jamison Scalia

That's Amore! is a musical romantic comedy written and directed by Nick Vallelonga. The film was shot on location in Biloxi, Gulfport, and Ocean Springs, Mississippi, with filming completed in April 2026. Quattrochi plays the supporting role of "Big Bob." The story follows Nick Venere, a man who has never married, and Patty Amore, a woman who keeps a secret from her past. The two meet, their families become involved, and a comedy of errors follows. A release is expected in late 2026. A distributor and release date have not yet been announced.

Quattrochi has played Sally Dogs, a member of a rival crime organization, since the second season of Tulsa King. Paramount+ has confirmed that the fourth season will arrive in 2026. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Quattrochi has also finished work on Playing the Float, a legal drama in which he plays lead character Marco Tirelli. Tirelli is a photographer who is wrongly accused of insurance fraud. He then studies federal law on his own in order to fight the insurance company in court. The project is expected to begin a film festival run before its release.

"Both of these projects gave me the kind of parts I look for as an actor," said Quattrochi. "One is a comedy, and one is a drama, and getting to move between the two in the same year is why I still love this work."

Quattrochi works on both sides of the camera. He has more than 70 credits as an actor across film, television and streaming, and he has also produced and directed independent features. He continues to develop original film and television projects through his production company.

About James Quattrochi

James Quattrochi is an American actor, producer and director based in Los Angeles. He has more than 70 credits across film, television and streaming productions, including the series Tulsa King, Blue Bloods and The Family Business, and the feature films Jungle Cruise, Sweetwater and Sound of Freedom. As a filmmaker, he produced and starred in In the Kingdom of the Blind, which was an official selection of the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and he directed True Friends, which was named Best Up and Coming Director at the LAIFA Film Awards. His upcoming work includes the feature films That's Amore! and Playing the Float.

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