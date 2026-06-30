JAMIS Software Corporation Announces General Availability of JAMIS Prime 9.0 Update 5, Advancing Project Workforce Management and Real-Time Project Control

BOULDER, Colo., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JAMIS Software Corporation, a leading provider of ERP solutions purpose-built for government contractors, today announced the general availability of JAMIS Prime 9.0 Update 5, the latest evolution of the JAMIS Prime platform.

This release introduces significant enhancements designed to help organizations improve resource planning, project visibility, and operational control - enabling teams to plan more accurately, execute more efficiently, and make better decisions in real time.

Connecting Planning, Staffing, and Performance

Government contractors operate in complex environments where workforce availability, contract requirements, cost, and project performance are tightly interconnected. However, many organizations continue to manage these functions across disconnected systems and manual processes.

JAMIS Prime 9.0 Update 5 addresses this challenge by strengthening Project Workforce Management, delivering a more connected operational model that brings together planning, staffing, execution, and financial performance into a unified system.

Key Enhancements in JAMIS Prime 9.0 Update 5

Resource Planning Now Generally Available

The release marks the general availability of enhanced Resource Planning capabilities, allowing organizations to:

Align workforce demand with financial planning

Incorporate real-world availability, including approved time off, into forecasts

Improve staffing accuracy and utilization visibility

Real-Time Project Intelligence

All-new enhanced Project Status Reporting provides fast, multi-project financial visibility designed for use during execution. It creates a consistent financial management framework across projects, reducing reporting variation, improving comparability, and strengthening accountability across the portfolio. It includes:

Real-time, multi-project financial visibility

Insight into budgets, actuals, forecasts, and performance

Faster, more actionable reporting for project managers and finance teams

Platform and Integration Enhancements

Update 5 also delivers usability and integration improvements, including enhancements to external file storage and SharePoint integration, supporting more streamlined workflows and collaboration.

A More Practical Approach to Project Control

"Government contractors don't need more disconnected tools - they need systems that work the way their business actually operates," said Dave Sample, Senior Vice President of Product Management at JAMIS Software Corporation.

"With Prime 9.0 Update 5, we are helping organizations connect planning, staffing, and financial performance into a single operational model that improves visibility, strengthens decision-making, and drives better project outcomes."

Driving Better Outcomes for Government Contractors

JAMIS Prime 9.0 Update 5 enables organizations to:

Improve forecast accuracy and workforce utilization

Gain real-time insight into project performance

Strengthen operational control and compliance

Reduce reliance on manual processes and spreadsheets

By connecting these capabilities within a unified ERP platform, JAMIS Prime empowers teams to identify issues earlier, respond faster, and manage projects proactively rather than reactively.

Availability

JAMIS Prime 9.0 Update 5 is now generally available to customers and partners.

To learn more about the release or schedule a demonstration, visit https://jamis.com/prime905/.

About JAMIS Software Corporation

JAMIS Software Corporation is a leading provider of ERP software solutions designed specifically for government contractors, nonprofits, and project-focused organizations. JAMIS Prime ERP helps organizations manage their finances, projects, people, and compliance requirements in one integrated cloud-based platform.

SOURCE JAMIS Software Corporation