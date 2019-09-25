Japan E-Cigarette Market Report 2019-2024 - Growing Demand for DIY e-Juice

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan E-Cigarette Market Research Report: By Product, Gender, Age-Group, Distribution Channel Regional Insight - Industry Size, Share, Competition Analysis, and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From $1.2 billion in 2018, the market is predicted to grow to $4.5 billion by 2024 at a 22.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Increasing awareness on the health hazards of tobacco smoking, product innovations, and rising popularity of ashless and smokeless vaping are leading to the Japanese e-cigarette market progress. Unlike conventional products, electronic cigarettes do not have tobacco, but a vial or refill containing a nicotine-based liquid. On burning it, vapor, rather than smoke, is produced, which dissolves in the air within seconds.

Based on age group, the Japanese e-cigarette market is categorized into 16-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-65, and 65+. Among these, people falling in the 16-24 and 25-34 age groups were the largest users of such devices during the forecast period (2014-2018), owing to the ingenious marketing strategies adopted by manufacturers, for instance on the popular show, Ame-Talk, which spurred the interest of the younger generations in e-cigarettes. During the forecast period, 35-44-year-old people are expected to adopt these devices the most rapidly.

Tobacconist, online, vape shops, hypermarket/supermarket, and others are the various classifications, when the market is segmented by distribution channels. Among these, the tobacconist classification dominated the Japanese e-cigarette market during the historical period; however, the online channel is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period to dethrone tobacconists as the largest classification by 2022. It is relatively easier to sell such products on online platforms, and the discounts these offer would further compel consumers to purchase from here.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Japan E-Cigarette Market Segmentation

1.3.1.1 Market segmentation by product

1.3.1.2 Market segmentation by gender

1.3.1.3 Market segmentation by age-group

1.3.1.4 Market segmentation by distribution channel

1.3.1.5 Market segmentation by region

1.3.2 Japan E-Cigarette Aftermarket Segmentation

1.3.3 Analysis Period

1.3.4 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.4.1 Value

1.3.4.2 Volume

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Cig-a-like

4.1.1.1.1 Disposable

4.1.1.1.2 Rechargeable

4.1.1.2 Vaporizer

4.1.1.2.1 Open tank

4.1.1.2.2 Closed system

4.1.1.3 Vape mod

4.1.1.4 T-Vapor

4.1.1.4.1 Heat-not-burn

4.1.1.4.2 Infused

4.1.2 By Distribution Channel

4.1.2.1 Vape shops

4.1.2.2 Hypermarket/Supermarket

4.1.2.3 Online

4.1.2.4 Tobacconist

4.1.2.5 Others

4.1.3 By Gender

4.1.3.1 Male

4.1.3.2 Female

4.1.4 By Age-Group

4.1.4.1 16-24

4.1.4.2 25-34

4.1.4.3 35-44

4.1.4.4 45-54

4.1.4.5 55-65

4.1.4.6 65+

4.2 Definitions of Aftermarket Segments

4.2.1 By Type

4.2.1.1 Refill

4.2.1.1.1 By liquid type

4.2.1.1.1.1 Nicotine-based liquid type

4.2.1.1.1.2 Non-nicotine based liquid type

4.2.1.1.2 By flavor

4.2.1.1.2.1 Fruit

4.2.1.1.2.2 Tobacco

4.2.1.1.2.3 Menthol

4.2.1.1.2.4 Candy

4.2.1.1.2.5 Savory/spice

4.2.1.1.2.6 Bakery/dessert

4.2.1.1.2.7 Beverage

4.2.1.1.2.8 Menthol tobacco

4.2.1.1.2.9 Others

4.2.1.2 Battery and charger

4.2.1.3 Others

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Trends

4.4.1.1 Varying lifestyle preferences of consumers

4.4.1.2 Introduction to variety of e-cigarette flavors and fragrances

4.4.1.3 Increasing focus on R&D investments in e-cigarettes

4.4.2 Drivers

4.4.2.1 Focus on health consciousness in Japan

4.4.2.2 Fostering demand for smokeless and ashless vaping

4.4.2.3 Increasing product innovations by manufacturers

4.4.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.4.3 Restraints

4.4.3.1 Risk of safety in using e-cigarettes

4.4.3.2 Nicotine sale requires pharmaceutical license in Japan

4.4.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.4.4 Opportunities

4.4.4.1 Increasing inclination toward tobacco alternatives

4.4.4.2 Growing demand for DIY e-juice

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Government Regulation/Taxes

Chapter 5. Japan Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Cig-a-Like Market, by Type

5.1.2 Vaporizer Market, by Type

5.1.3 T-Vapor Market, by Type

5.2 By Gender

5.3 By Age Group

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.5 By Region

5.6 Japan E-Cigarette Aftermarket, By Type

5.6.1 E-Cigarette Refill Aftermarket, By Liquid Type

5.6.2 E-Cigarette Refill Aftermarket, By Flavor

5.7 By Region

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Key Players

6.2 Key Players and Their Presence in Different Segments of Japan E-Cigarette Market

6.3 Japan Market Share Analysis of Key Players

6.4 Recent Activities of Major Players

6.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players

6.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.5.2 Product Launches

6.5.3 Others

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Philip Morris International Inc.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Altria Group Inc.

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Imperial Brands PLC

JUUL Labs Inc.

Shenzhen iSmoka Electronics Co. Ltd.

iSmoka Electronics Co. Ltd. Shenzhen IVPS Technology Corporation Ltd.

Innokin Technology Co. Ltd

Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.

Pax Labs Inc.

