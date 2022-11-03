Japanese Air Treatment Systems Market Report 2022: Featuring Blueair, Daikin, Hitachi, Panasonic, Sharp & Toshiba

Nov 03, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Air Treatment Systems Market With Covid-19 Impact: Japan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Japan including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2028. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements as well as the COVID-19 impact on the market.
This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2021 and the forecast period is from 2021 until 2028.
For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:
- Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers
- Ion Generators/Ionizers
- Ozone Generators
- Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters
- Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers
- HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters
- Active Carbon Systems
- Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers
- Others (any other technology)
The sales channels, for the purposes of this research, are divided into two categories: direct selling and retail.
Retail sales primarily includes specialty stores, food, drug and mass merchandiser channels, home centers, online sales, hardware stores, dealers, distributors and others.
Direct sales include multilevel marketing and door-to-door sales.
The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Japan:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2021 - 2028) for the Total Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2021 - 2028) for Air Treatment Systems Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2021 - 2028) for theFilter Replacement Market
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Pricing Trends
- Market Landscape
- Quotes from Industry Participants
- Technology Trends
- Trends by End-User (Residentialvs. Commercial)
- DistributionMarket Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)
- New Products
- New Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
I. Research Scope
II. Methodology
III. Definitions
IV. Country Profile, Japan
V. Executive Summary: Major Data Points
a. Competitive Factors
b. Consumer Behavior
VI. Market Drivers/Impact
VII. Market Restraints/ Impact
VIII. Market Trends
a. Competitive Landscape
b. Product Features - Pollen and Dust Focused
c. Strategic Marketing
d. Product Features - Deodorization
e. Product Features
f. Product Features - Comfort
g. Daikin: Streamer Discharge Technology - New Technology
h. Aura Air - Startup from Israel
i. Molekule - New Entrant
j. Coway - Hybrid Shopping
k. Panasonic - Brand Engagement
l. Panasonic - Design Ideation Story
m. Integrated Solution
n. Sharp - Case Study Approach
o. IoT
p. Sharp - AIoT platform
q. Sharp - New Product
r. Promotions
s. Energy-efficient Appliances
t. New Products
u. New Products - Sharp
v. Warranty and After Sales
w. Certifications
x. Pricing Trends
IX. Market Data
a. Revenue Forecast, Total Market, 2021-2028
b. Revenue Forecast, Air Treatment Systems, 2021-2028
c. Market Share, by Revenues, Air Treatment Systems, 2021
d. Revenue Forecast, Replacement Filters, 2021-2028
e. Pricing Trends, by Revenues for Systems, 2021
f. Distribution Trends, by Revenues for Systems, 2021
g. End User Application, by Revenues for Systems, 2021
h. Coverage Area, Market Share by Revenues for Systems, 2021
i. Major Cities, Market Share by Revenues for Systems, 2021
Companies Mentioned
- Blueair AB
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Sharp Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
