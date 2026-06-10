Japanese Contemporary Artist Takuma Tanaka Unveils "Don't Think, Feel" Solo Exhibition at The Wall Art Gallery in Miami's Wynwood

New body of vibrant, expressive paintings explores consciousness, intuition, and the power of feeling — featuring powerful works incorporating Bruce Lee's iconic philosophy; artist to attend opening during Wynwood Art Walk

MIAMI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wall Art Gallery proudly presents "Don't Think, Feel," a solo exhibition of new works by acclaimed Japanese contemporary artist Takuma Tanaka. The exhibition opens on Saturday, June 13, 2026, coinciding with Wynwood Art Walk, FIFA World Cup kickoff, and runs through June 30, 2026. The artist will travel from Japan to be present for the opening.

Building on the success of his previous exhibitions, Tanaka brings a powerful new series that delves deeper into his signature theme of consciousness in the world. The works blend expressive abstraction and figuration with vibrant color, text elements, and emotional resonance. A standout piece directly incorporates Bruce Lee's famous directive — "Don't think, feel" — serving as both inspiration and centerpiece for the exhibition's exploration of intuition over overthinking.

"These new works explore the powerful space between overthinking and pure feeling," said Tanaka. "Bruce Lee's words 'Don't think, feel' have long resonated with me. Through color, form, and layered imagery — from skulls and nature to emotional and philosophical motifs — I seek to connect consciousness, emotion, and the vibrant world around us."

Tanaka's practice is deeply interdisciplinary, drawing connections between art, psychology, sociology, and lived experience. His earlier series such as "Human Sushi" and "Capitalism" offered sharp social commentary; the new paintings expand this inquiry into more personal, intuitive territory while maintaining his signature energetic brushwork and luminous palette. Works on view include dynamic compositions with text, expressive skulls, lush garden and landscape scenes, and playful yet poignant figurative elements — all unified by a celebration of color and feeling.

The Wall Art Gallery is thrilled to present Takuma Tanaka's latest body of work in Wynwood. His expressive, colorful paintings carry an extraordinary energy and philosophical depth that perfectly complements the creative spirit of Miami. "Don't Think, Feel" invites viewers to experience contemporary art that moves both the eye and the mind during this special Art Walk opening, with the artist in attendance from Japan.

Tanaka (b. 1977, Tokyo) studied law at Waseda University before dedicating himself to art. His work is held in the permanent collection of the Ulster Museum in Belfast and has been exhibited internationally, including annual solos in Shanghai, presentations in New York, and a major 2025 solo at Tokyo's prestigious Tsunamachi Mitsui Club. With strong ties to both Tokyo and Miami, this Wynwood exhibition marks a meaningful return for the artist in one of the world's most vibrant contemporary art scenes.

Exhibition Details

"Don't Think, Feel" – Takuma Tanaka Solo Exhibition

The Wall Art Gallery | 50 NW 27th St, Wynwood, Miami, FL 33127

Opens Saturday, June 13, 2026 7-12pm (during Wynwood Art Walk) through June 30, 2026

Artist Takuma Tanaka will be present for the opening, traveling from Japan.

Gallery hours during the exhibition: Mon-Wed 11am-7pm. Thu-Sun 11am-11pm.

Free and open to the public. Sales inquiries welcome.

High-resolution images of key works, including the Bruce Lee-inspired painting, vibrant skull compositions, and nature scenes, are available immediately upon request. Media and interview opportunities with the artist are available during the June 13 opening and the following week.

About The Wall Art Gallery

The Wall Art Gallery is a contemporary fine art space located in Miami's Wynwood Arts District. The 4,000-square-foot gallery specializes in exhibitions, artist commissions, site-specific installations, and events that connect collectors, artists, and the community. It represents both established and emerging international voices with a focus on vibrant, thought-provoking contemporary painting and sculpture. For more information, visit thewall-artgallery.com.

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SOURCE The Wall Art Gallery