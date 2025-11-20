Miami: Ashvin Harrison Solo Show at The Wall Art Gallery!

Internationally Acclaimed Australian Artist Brings Explosive Exhibition and Debut Coffee Table Book to The Wall Art Gallery during Miami's Art Week 2025—Originals Available Now Amid Skyrocketing Demand

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wall Art Gallery is thrilled to announce Motusrealism Unveiled: Ashvin Harrison's Eternal Dance , a captivating solo exhibition by globally celebrated Australian artist Ashvin Harrison, opening November 29, 2025, and running through December 7, 2025. This immersive showcase spotlights Harrison's signature style—Motusrealism—where coconut charcoal dust forms ethereal foundations, splashed with vibrant acrylics and oils to evoke the raw pulse of human emotion, movement, and beauty. With commissions waitlisted up to six months and social media followings exploding past one million, this is the ultimate opportunity for collectors to acquire originals before they're gone. Visit www.thewall-artgallery.com for online sales and works available.

Harrison, a self-taught powerhouse from Australia's Sunshine Coast, transforms personal trials—grief, misophonia, and PTSD—into transcendent art that has sold in over 40 countries and graced private collections worldwide. His 2024 breakthrough saw print sales surpass $100,000, with posts of dancer-inspired works amassing millions of views on Instagram YouTube and Threads. "Art is my rebellion against silence," says Harrison. "In Eternal Dance , I invite viewers to feel the rhythm of resilience—ballerinas emerging from mist, butterflies defying gravity—reminding us that beauty thrives in motion."

The exhibition features a curated selection of 20+ paintings, each a masterpiece of Motusrealism like:

Crystal Butterfly Dancer (95x72"$36000) where crystalline wings capture fleeting metamorphosis

(95x72"$36000) where crystalline wings capture fleeting metamorphosis Dream Tree of Oz (48x72",$12400), evoking realism, imagination and wonder.

(48x72",$12400), evoking realism, imagination and wonder. The Garden Girl (100x72"$46,000), a floral-embraced figure symbolizing rebirth, with its creation video amassing over 150million views on social media—perfect for corporate lobbies or personal sanctuaries.

All pieces are available for immediate purchase in person and online, a rare chance given Harrison's ballooning waitlists.

Adding to the allure, the show debuts Harrison's inaugural coffee table book—chronicling his evolution from his struggles to international acclaim, with philosophical essays, and high-gloss reproductions. Limited first-edition copies, signed by the artist, will be available exclusively during the show.

Join us in Wynwood for the opening reception November 29 (7–10 PM), featuring music sets inspired by Harrison's musical process, complimentary drinks, a meet-and-greet, and a surprise showcase of his artistic process. RSVP requested: [email protected] Wall Art Gallery, Miami's premier destination for contemporary art, continues its mission to bridge global talents with discerning collectors—elevating Wynwood's art scene one splash at a time.

Media Contact: Media assets available upon request: High-res images, and artist clips. For interviews or features, contact [email protected].

About Ashvin Harrison Since 2017, Ashvin Harrison has redefined contemporary realism, selling over 900 originals and 100k+ prints. His Motusrealism—painted to orchestral scores—explores absurdism and joy. Follow @ashvinharrisonart

About The Wall Art Gallery Nestled in Miami's vibrant Wynwood, The Wall Art Gallery champions bold, narrative-driven art that moves the soul. Discover emerging and established voices at www.thewall-artgallery.com 50 nw 27th St, Miami, Fl 33127 Follow @thewallartgallery

SOURCE The Wall Art Gallery